Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

JAIL GUARD-CONTRABAND

Corrections deputy accused of smuggling contraband to inmate

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A veteran Whatcom County corrections deputy is suspected of smuggling contraband items, including marijuana edibles, to a female inmate at the Whatcom County Jail’s Work Center. Corrections Deputy Christopher Baetz was booked into Skagit County Jail Monday on suspicion of second-degree introducing contraband into a correction facility. That’s according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office. Corrections deputies at the Work Center on Sunday learned that a female inmate had a cell phone, headphones, a phone charger, vaping materials and marijuana edibles in her dormitory. Deputies found the contraband had been smuggled in by a corrections deputy.

ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING-TEEN

Police say shooting of a 15-year-old girl was an accident

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — Auburn police say a shooting last week that left one 15-year-old girl in critical condition has been ruled an accident. Police responded to the incident last Friday around 7:30 p.m. An Auburn Police commander said the girl’s 13-year-old brother was playing with a gun he thought was unloaded, and accidentally shot his older sister. Paula Horstead, the children’s grandmother, said the family is heartbroken. Horstead said as of Tuesday the child was in an induced coma after receiving surgery. Auburn police Commander Mike Hirman says children should not have access to weapons, and by law, firearms must be kept in secure storage.

FATAL SHOOTING-OFFICERS

Seattle police: Suspect killed after firing at officers

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police say a person suspected of shooting two others fired at officers Tuesday night and was killed when officers fired back. Assistant Police Chief Deanna Nollette says officers were responding to a shooting Tuesday night near the Northwest African American Museum when the suspect came around a corner and fired at the officers. Officers shot back and the individual was fatally wounded. Nollette says two victims at the scene were hospitalized with life-threatening wounds. Police believe the suspect knew the victims. No other injuries were reported. Additional details on the shooting weren’t immediately released.

BOEING-ORDERS

Boeing lands few orders but delivers 26 Max jets to airlines

CHICAGO (AP) — Boeing is getting a boost from regulators’ approval of changes it made to the troubled 737 Max jetliner. The company said Tuesday that it delivered 26 new commercial planes in January, including 21 Max jets. Most of the new 737 Maxes went to U.S. airlines. Southwest took six, American and United got five each, and Alaska Airlines received two. Boeing gets much of its cash when planes are delivered. The bad news for Boeing is that it got only four new plane orders in January, down from 90 in December. The pandemic is hammering air travel and hurting sales of planes to airlines.

INDONESIA-PLANE CRASH

Investigators: Throttle problem suspected in Indonesia crash

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian investigators say a malfunctioning automatic throttle may have caused the pilots of a Sriwijaya Air jet to lose control, resulting in the plane’s crash into the Java Sea last month. National Transportation Safety Committee investigators say they are still struggling to understand why the jet nosedived into the water minutes after taking off from Jakarta on Jan. 9, killing all 62 people on board. The investigators issued a preliminary report that provided new details of the pilots’ struggle to fly the plane from almost as soon as it became airborne. The lead investigator says the pilots of previous flights had reported problems with the automatic throttle system on the 26-year-old jet.

SEATTLE U.S. ATTORNEY

Seattle U.S. Attorney Brian Moran to step down Feb. 28

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle U.S. Attorney Brian Moran, the top federal prosecutor for western Washington, has announced his last day in office will be Feb. 28. President Joe Biden has asked U.S. attorneys appointed by former President Trump to step down. Moran, who previously served as one of the top officials in the state Attorney General’s Office, will return to private practice. In a statement Tuesday, Moran thanked Democratic U.S. Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell for supporting his nomination, and U.S. District Judge Ricardo Martinez thanked Moran for continuing the district’s tradition of having professional, nonpartisan prosecutors as U.S. attorneys.

DEPUTY SHOOTS MAN

Deputies involved in shooting ID’d; victim remains in ICU

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Vancouver, Washington police have released the names of three Clark County sheriff’s deputies placed on leave after one of them shot a 30-year-old man last week. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports deputies were conducting a traffic stop Thursday in Hazel Dell when a deputy shot driver Jenoah Donald. Donald, a 30-year-old Black man, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains on life support in an intensive care unit, according to a Tuesday update on an online crowdfunding page in his name. The deputies on leave are Sean Boyle, Greg Agar, and Holly Troupe, according to the Vancouver Police Department, which is leading an investigation into the shooting.

CHEMICAL WASTE-PENALTY

EPA reaches settlement with Kalama chemical company

KALAMA, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reached a settlement with Emerald Kalama Chemical after inspectors say they found hazardous waste storage and handling violations it its Kalama facility. The chemical company has agreed modify its practice and pay a $121,478 penalty as part of the agreement. Inspectors found multiple violations of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and Washington state’s EPA-approved Dangerous Waste program. The violations were related to the storage and handling of wastes containing volatile organic compounds. The EPA says failure to appropriately manage these wastes can lead to emissions of hazardous air pollutants to nearby communities.

UNIVERSITY NURSING CENTER

UW nursing school creates Center for Antiracism

SEATTLE (AP) — The University of Washington’s nursing school will open a new Center for Antiracism in Nursing that aims to combat racism in the healthcare system. KING-TV reported Monday that the center will support students from underrepresented groups, promote inclusive research and conduct other endeavors meant to resist systemic racism in the field. Azita Emami, the executive dean of the university’s School of Nursing, says that the center is the first of its kind in the country.

SWASTIKAS-SYNAGOGUE

Spokane police seek vandal who painted swastika on synagogue

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Spokane Police Department is looking for the person who painted swastikas on the Temple Beth Shalom building and a Holocaust memorial. Police were alerted Monday morning about the graffiti. The Spokesman-Review says the perpetrator was seen alone on the Temple Beth Shalom camera system wearing blue jeans, black boots, and a dark-colored jacket with a hood. Police are investigating the matter as malicious harassment and a hate crime. Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward condemned the graffiti in a statement Monday, saying Spokane is “a community that welcomes different faiths and protects the ability of people to practice those beliefs.