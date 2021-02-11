BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON STATE

OLYMPIA, Wash. — All but six of Washington state’s 39 counties will be in Phase 2 of the state’s economic reopening plan as of Monday, with five new regions meeting the requirements necessary to join two other regions that have already seen a loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, including limited indoor dining. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 400 words.

CLARK COUNTY DEPUTY SHOOTING

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Investigators have released an initial account of an officer-involved shooting in Clark County last week, indicating that the officer fired as he was grappling with a driver who refused orders to get out of his car and who instead put the vehicle in motion. SENT: 580 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK VACCINATION BY RACE

Washington state health leaders say as the state closes in on the 1 million vaccination mark, a new report shows disproportionately low percentages of Hispanic, Black and multiracial people have received it. By Lisa Baumann. SENT: 500 words.

SHELL REFINERY PENALTY

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Shell Oil Products U.S. has paid a $191,000 fine for the release of pollutants from its Shell Puget Sound Refinery north of Seattle in Skagit County. SENT: 270 words.

THURSTON COUNTY SHERIFF RECALL

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington’s Supreme Court has unanimously rejected a recall effort against the Thurston County sheriff, saying his announcement that he would not criminally enforce the Health Department’s COVID-19 mask mandate was not unreasonable. SENT: 270 words.

POLICE USE OF FORCE FEDS

PORTLAND, Ore. — U.S. Department of Justice lawyers say police in Portland, Oregon no longer meet several key reforms required under a settlement agreement adopted after federal investigators found officers used excessive force against people with mental illness. SENT: 340 words.

SPORTS

BKC VIRUS OUTBREAK TOURNAMENT QUESTIONS

Gonzaga’s Mark Few isn’t being asked the usual question of where his team should be seeded for next month’s NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs remain unbeaten and have been the top-ranked team all season, making them a virtual shoo-in for a top seed. By Joe Reedy. SENT: 900 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK FINE: Kent bar owner agrees to comply with state COVID-19 rules.

FELONY BACKLOG: Felony case backlog doubles due to virus in Seattle area.

SPORTS CARS SPEEDING: Troopers bust sports cars racing at high speeds.