Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation taking aim at limits on how many people can gather during the coronavirus pandemic has cleared the Idaho House but it doesn’t appear likely to have any force. The House voted to approve the measure Wednesday. It was triggered by lawmaker anger over restrictions on crowd sizes that the Idaho High School Activities Association set for the girls’ state basketball tournament this month. The legislation targets Republican Gov. Brad Little’s health order last week that raised the limits on gatherings from 10 to 50. However, his order recommends but doesn’t require a 50-person limit. Association officials say the crowd limit is intended to keep kids safe.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Cities and counties in Oregon looking to ban homeless people from sitting, sleeping and camping on public land may soon face a new barrier under a proposed bill introduced by state lawmakers earlier this month. House Bill 3115 would require local governments to be “objectively reasonable” when regulating sitting lying, sleeping or keeping warm and dry on public property. If passed, the bill will largely force cities statewide to comply with the well known “camping lawsuit” in Boise, Idaho, where the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that prosecuting people for sleeping on the streets, when there are no shelter beds available, as unconstitutional and cruel and unusual punishment.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation that would outlaw an abortion in Idaho once a fetal heartbeat is detected has been introduced. The Senate State Affairs Committee on Wednesday cleared the way for a hearing on the bill that would require doctors before performing abortions to try to detect fetal heartbeats. If they are found, abortions would be prohibited except if a woman’s life is in danger or if the pregnancy is due to rape or incest. Similar bills have passed in about a dozen states but are tied up in courts. Abortion rights advocates and opponents are waiting to see if the U.S. Supreme Court gets involved.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to end the requirement that government agencies publish legal notices in newspapers failed in the House. Lawmakers on Wednesday rejected with a 37-33 vote the measure that would have eliminated a source of income for Idaho newspapers. Lawmakers backing the bill said it would save government entities money and bring Idaho into the 21st century. Opponents said it would make finding legal notices difficult to impossible. Legal notices are a form of advertising government entities in Idaho are required to purchase to publicize things such as new laws, construction projects or meetings.