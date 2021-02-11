Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon hospital system has canceled vaccine clinics for Saturday and Sunday because of a major winter snowstorm expected to hit the Portland area. Oregon Health & Science University said Wednesday that it was closing its vaccine clinics for safety over forecasted snow and freezing temperatures. The National Weather Service says the city will likely get roughly 2 inches of snowfall from Thursday to Friday. OHSU says it is notifying patients, some at least 80 years old, and rescheduling appointments. Three sites will be closed, including Hillsboro Stadium.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say three people died in a vehicle crash northwest of Portland, Oregon. Oregon State Police say authorities responded to a crash involving two vehicles just after 10 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 26. Police say 21-year-old Walter Smith of Pendleton, Oregon was driving a Mercedes station wagon west when he lost control, slid sideways into the eastbound lanes and collided with a Toyota Tacoma. Police say Smith and his passengers, 20-year-old Erick Fadness of Decorah, Iowa and a 16-year-old Portland girl, died. Toyota driver, Natalie Swauger of Seaside, Oregon, was flown to a Portland hospital. Police say speed is believed to have been a contributing factor.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a series for Pacific storms will bring a mix of frozen wintry precipitation to much of the Portland, Oregon and Vancouver, Washington region and other parts of western Oregon and Washington Thursday into Friday. In Oregon, a winter storm warning has been issued for Portland, Vancouver, and surrounding areas starting Thursday with a blizzard warning in the Columbia River Gorge east of Portland. Additionally, substantial snowfall is expected over most of eastern Oregon and south central Washington Thursday through Friday. Anywhere from 2 to 13 inches of snow could fall around the Tacoma, Washington region, prompting a winter storm watch there.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown says some outdoor contact sports, including high school football, can resume this week. In addition, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday that data shows a “sharp decrease” in daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the previous week. In “lower risk” and “moderate risk” counties, practices and games for outdoor contact sports can resume. In “high risk” and “extreme risk” counties, where COVID-19 remains more widespread, schools and other sports organizations can opt-in to resuming outdoor contact sports with additional protocols in place.