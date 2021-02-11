Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge has overturned a Trump administration action that allowed mining and other development on 10 million acres in parts of western states that are considered important for the survival of a struggling bird species. U.S. District Judge Lynn Winmill said in Thursday’s ruling that the decision under Trump to cancel a prior effort to ban mining failed to fully consider how the move would affect greater sage grouse. The wide-ranging, chicken-sized bird has seen a dramatic population drop in recent decades. Winmill says the U.S. Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management must reconsider whether mining should be allowed.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — All but six of Washington state’s 39 counties will be in Phase 2 of the state’s economic reopening plan as of Monday. Gov. Jay Inslee announced that five new regions have met the requirements necessary to join two other regions that have already seen a loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, including limited indoor dining. The East, North, North Central, Northwest and Southwest regions, which comprise 26 counties across the state, will join the Puget Sound and West regions in the second phase of the plan. The South Central region part of the state _ Kittitas, Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla and Columbia counties _ will remain in Phase 1 for at least another two weeks.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A third Washington state resident has been charged in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Taylor James Johnatakis, of Kingston, turned himself in to the FBI on Thursday after a grand jury in Washington, D.C., returned an eight-count indictment against him. Johnatakis is accused of obstructing an official proceeding, assaulting or impeding federal officers and other crimes. Johnatakis made an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Tacoma on Thursday, and a judge ordered him to be released pending further hearings. His attorney says Johnatakis is not a member or supporter of any white supremacist or hate group.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Investigators have released an initial account of an officer-involved shooting in Clark County last week, indicating that the officer fired as he was grappling with a driver who refused orders to get out of his car and who instead put the vehicle in motion. Jenoah Donald, the driver, was the second Black man shot by Clark County sheriff’s deputies in a span of about three months. On an online fundraising page, a family representative wrote Thursday his condition had not improved and that the family had “made the difficult decision to put him on comfort care until he passes.”