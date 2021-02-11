Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Liberty have acquired Natasha Howard from the Seattle Storm as part of a three-team trade. The three-time WNBA champion goes to the Liberty for the overall No. 1 pick in the draft this year and the Phoenix Mercury’s first-round pick next year. The Liberty acquired that choice from Phoenix by sending Kia Nurse and Megan Walker to the Mercury for the sixth pick this year and their first-round pick next year. The No. 1 pick didn’t stay in Seattle long as the Storm traded it to Dallas for Katie Lou Samuelson and the Wings’ second-round pick in 2022. The Wings become the first team in WNBA history to hold the first and second overall picks in the same draft.

UNDATED (AP) — Commissioner Don Garber says the Major League Soccer season will begin on April 17, two weeks later than originally announced because of extended labor negotiations. The league will set a new date for teams to open preseason training camps in the near future. The season schedule will also be announced soon. The league faces a congested competition calendar because of the delays caused by the labor talks. The league’s 27 teams will play a 34-game regular season.

UNDATED (AP) — The jumbled state of women’s college soccer is emblematic of the impact the pandemic has had on sports after the NCAA pushed some fall championships to the spring. The disarray is due to the different responses across the country to COVID-19. Women’s soccer teams in the ACC, Big 12 and SEC have already played a slate of games and championships have been decided, with the winners securing automatic berths in the NCAA tournament in May. The Pac-12 and the Big Ten are just starting up.