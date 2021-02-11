Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Idaho at 2 p.m.

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE

BOISE, Idaho — Lawmakers in the Idaho state House continued their struggle Thursday to pass legislation to trim the governor’s powers and increase their own during an emergency such as a pandemic. By Keith Ridler. UPCOMING: 500 words. With AP Photo.

REDISTRICTING-TIME CRUNCH

BOISE — Delayed data from the U.S. Census Bureau could upend Idaho’s redistricting process as it’s currently laid out in state law. UPCOMING: 250 words by 4 p.m.

POLICE OFFICER-RAPE CHARGES

BOISE — A former Boise Police officer has been charged with nine counts of rape that prosecutors allege happened when he was still employed but off-duty. Scott Wayne McMikle, 58, turned himself in Wednesday night. He has not yet had an opportunity to enter a plea, and his defense attorney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. SENT: 200 words.

ALSO:

EDITORIAL ROUNDUP-IDAHO: Recent editorials from Idaho newspapers