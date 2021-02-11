Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO POWER STRUGGLE

House approves measure taking aim at limits on crowd sizes

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation taking aim at limits on how many people can gather during the coronavirus pandemic has cleared the Idaho House but it doesn’t appear likely to have any force. The House voted to approve the measure Wednesday. It was triggered by lawmaker anger over restrictions on crowd sizes that the Idaho High School Activities Association set for the girls’ state basketball tournament this month. The legislation targets Republican Gov. Brad Little’s health order last week that raised the limits on gatherings from 10 to 50. However, his order recommends but doesn’t require a 50-person limit. Association officials say the crowd limit is intended to keep kids safe.

LEGISLATURE-HOMELESS BILL

Proposed Oregon bill aims to limit bans on homeless camping

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Cities and counties in Oregon looking to ban homeless people from sitting, sleeping and camping on public land may soon face a new barrier under a proposed bill introduced by state lawmakers earlier this month. House Bill 3115 would require local governments to be “objectively reasonable” when regulating sitting lying, sleeping or keeping warm and dry on public property. If passed, the bill will largely force cities statewide to comply with the well known “camping lawsuit” in Boise, Idaho, where the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that prosecuting people for sleeping on the streets, when there are no shelter beds available, as unconstitutional and cruel and unusual punishment.

FETAL HEARTBEAT BILL

‘Heartbeat’ abortion ban bill introduced in Idaho Senate

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation that would outlaw an abortion in Idaho once a fetal heartbeat is detected has been introduced. The Senate State Affairs Committee on Wednesday cleared the way for a hearing on the bill that would require doctors before performing abortions to try to detect fetal heartbeats. If they are found, abortions would be prohibited except if a woman’s life is in danger or if the pregnancy is due to rape or incest. Similar bills have passed in about a dozen states but are tied up in courts. Abortion rights advocates and opponents are waiting to see if the U.S. Supreme Court gets involved.

NEWSPAPER PUBLIC NOTICES

Bill to end legal notice requirement in newspapers fails

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to end the requirement that government agencies publish legal notices in newspapers failed in the House. Lawmakers on Wednesday rejected with a 37-33 vote the measure that would have eliminated a source of income for Idaho newspapers. Lawmakers backing the bill said it would save government entities money and bring Idaho into the 21st century. Opponents said it would make finding legal notices difficult to impossible. Legal notices are a form of advertising government entities in Idaho are required to purchase to publicize things such as new laws, construction projects or meetings.

COLD CASE-GUILTY PLEA

Man pleads guilty in cold case that led to wrong conviction

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man has pleaded guilty to the 1996 rape and murder of Angie Dodge, a crime for which another man was wrongfully convicted nearly a quarter-century ago. Brian Leigh Dripps of Caldwell entered the guilty plea Tuesday morning as part of an agreement with prosecutors, the Post Register reported. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors will recommend to the judge that Dripps serve up to life in prison, but be eligible for parole after serving at least 20 years. Another man, Christopher Tapp, was wrongfully convicted of the crime in 1997. But he was exonerated after Dripps confessed and was arrested in 2019.

LAWMAKER OVERSIGHT-LOCAL MONUMENTS

Lawmakers seek oversight of local monuments, place names

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation requiring cities, towns and schools to get permission from the Legislature to change the historic names of streets and parks or remove monuments or memorials has been approved by the House and is headed to the Senate. The House voted 51-19 Tuesday to approve the measure backers say is needed to prevent the altering of history through obliterating historic though imperfect figures. Opponents say the proposed law is an affront in a state that prizes local control. Republican Rep. Doug Okuniewicz says the entire state should have a say in things such as renaming streets or removing monuments, not just the people who live near them.