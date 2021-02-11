Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WINTER WEATHER-VACCINE SITES

3 vaccine sites to close over Portland winter storm forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon hospital system has canceled vaccine clinics for Saturday and Sunday because of a major winter snowstorm expected to hit the Portland area. Oregon Health & Science University said Wednesday that it was closing its vaccine clinics for safety over forecasted snow and freezing temperatures. The National Weather Service says the city will likely get roughly 2 inches of snowfall from Thursday to Friday. OHSU says it is notifying patients, some at least 80 years old, and rescheduling appointments. Three sites will be closed, including Hillsboro Stadium.

CRASH-TRIPLE FATAL

3 die in vehicle crash northwest of Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say three people died in a vehicle crash northwest of Portland, Oregon. Oregon State Police say authorities responded to a crash involving two vehicles just after 10 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 26. Police say 21-year-old Walter Smith of Pendleton, Oregon was driving a Mercedes station wagon west when he lost control, slid sideways into the eastbound lanes and collided with a Toyota Tacoma. Police say Smith and his passengers, 20-year-old Erick Fadness of Decorah, Iowa and a 16-year-old Portland girl, died. Toyota driver, Natalie Swauger of Seaside, Oregon, was flown to a Portland hospital. Police say speed is believed to have been a contributing factor.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST SNOW

Cold snap, snow expected in Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a series for Pacific storms will bring a mix of frozen wintry precipitation to much of the Portland, Oregon and Vancouver, Washington region and other parts of western Oregon and Washington Thursday into Friday. In Oregon, a winter storm warning has been issued for Portland, Vancouver, and surrounding areas starting Thursday with a blizzard warning in the Columbia River Gorge east of Portland. Additionally, substantial snowfall is expected over most of eastern Oregon and south central Washington Thursday through Friday. Anywhere from 2 to 13 inches of snow could fall around the Tacoma, Washington region, prompting a winter storm watch there.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon governor announces outdoor contact sports can resume

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown says some outdoor contact sports, including high school football, can resume this week. In addition, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday that data shows a “sharp decrease” in daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the previous week. In “lower risk” and “moderate risk” counties, practices and games for outdoor contact sports can resume. In “high risk” and “extreme risk” counties, where COVID-19 remains more widespread, schools and other sports organizations can opt-in to resuming outdoor contact sports with additional protocols in place.

LEGISLATURE-HOMELESS BILL

Proposed Oregon bill aims to limit bans on homeless camping

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Cities and counties in Oregon looking to ban homeless people from sitting, sleeping and camping on public land may soon face a new barrier under a proposed bill introduced by state lawmakers earlier this month. House Bill 3115 would require local governments to be “objectively reasonable” when regulating sitting lying, sleeping or keeping warm and dry on public property. If passed, the bill will largely force cities statewide to comply with the well known “camping lawsuit” in Boise, Idaho, where the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that prosecuting people for sleeping on the streets, when there are no shelter beds available, as unconstitutional and cruel and unusual punishment.

CAREGIVER MURDER CHARGES

Caregiver arrested on suspicion of murder in woman’s death

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Police say a caregiver for a woman who died at a southern Oregon hospital in January has been indicted for murder. The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said Wednesday that on Jan. 24, a nursing supervisor at Three Rivers Medical Center called police to report a patient had suspicious injuries believed to have been caused by neglect. Police say Martha Vencill was in critical condition because of her injuries and had been receiving full-time care because of developmental disabilities. Police say investigation revealed her caregiver, Page Backus, had left Vencill on the floor for nine days after a fall earlier in January. It wasn’t immediately known if Backus has a lawyer to comment.

GRESHAM POLICE-HOSTILE ENVIRONMENT

Report: Gresham police head created hostile work environment

GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — A report commissioned by the suburban Portland city of Gresham says police chief Robin Sells fostered and permitted a hostile workplace that drove out a Black senior official hired to address issues of racial bias. The Oregonian/OregonLive says the report, issued Tuesday, lays out a culture of dysfunction and finds that members of the police department defied initiatives to improve racial sensitivity within its ranks. Gresham officials didn’t respond to repeated inquiries Tuesday about their reaction to the report’s findings. The city said interim City Manager David Clyne will assess “corrective actions,” but said Gresham is unlikely to comment on any discipline to personnel named in the report.

SEXUAL ABUSE-GUILTY VERDICT

Jury: Man guilty of multiple child sexual abuse charges

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — A Junction City man has been found guilty of nearly two dozen charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of a child. The Albany Democrat-Herald reports 36-year-old Michael Long was found guilty last week in Linn County Circuit Court of 10 counts of sexual abuse, five counts of encouraging child sexual abuse, three counts of unlawful sexual penetration, three counts of sodomy, and one count of strangulation. Prosecutor Julia Baker says the jury found him guilty on all charges after about an hour of deliberation. Long is scheduled to be sentenced April 6 and could receive more than 150 years in prison.