Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. PST

Judge: Trump’s lifting of mining ban in US West was wrong

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge has overturned a Trump administration action that would have allowed mining and other development on 10 million acres in parts of western states that are considered important for the survival of a struggling bird species. U.S. District Judge Lynn Winmill said in Thursday’s ruling that the decision under Trump to lift a block on mining failed to fully consider how the move would affect greater sage grouse. The wide-ranging, chicken-sized bird has seen a dramatic population drop in recent decades. Winmill says the U.S. Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management must reconsider whether mining should be allowed.

Most of WA will be in Phase 2 of reopening plan next week

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — All but six of Washington state’s 39 counties will be in Phase 2 of the state’s economic reopening plan as of Monday. Gov. Jay Inslee announced that five new regions have met the requirements necessary to join two other regions that have already seen a loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, including limited indoor dining. The East, North, North Central, Northwest and Southwest regions, which comprise 26 counties across the state, will join the Puget Sound and West regions in the second phase of the plan. The South Central region part of the state _ Kittitas, Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla and Columbia counties _ will remain in Phase 1 for at least another two weeks.

Third Washington state resident charged in US Capitol breach

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A third Washington state resident has been charged in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Taylor James Johnatakis, of Kingston, turned himself in to the FBI on Thursday after a grand jury in Washington, D.C., returned an eight-count indictment against him. Johnatakis is accused of obstructing an official proceeding, assaulting or impeding federal officers and other crimes. Johnatakis made an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Tacoma on Thursday, and a judge ordered him to be released pending further hearings. His attorney says Johnatakis is not a member or supporter of any white supremacist or hate group.

Investigators release account of deputy’s shooting of driver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Investigators have released an initial account of an officer-involved shooting in Clark County last week, indicating that the officer fired as he was grappling with a driver who refused orders to get out of his car and who instead put the vehicle in motion. Jenoah Donald, the driver, was the second Black man shot by Clark County sheriff’s deputies in a span of about three months. On an online fundraising page, a family representative wrote Thursday his condition had not improved and that the family had “made the difficult decision to put him on comfort care until he passes.”

Report: Vaccinations fewer for Hispanic, Black people in WA

Washington state health leaders say a new report shows disproportionately low percentages of Hispanic, Black and multiracial people have received the COVID-19 vaccine. The state Department of Health said Thursday the report shows race and ethnicity data for people who have received at least one vaccine dose and for people who are fully vaccinated, with breakdowns for all ages. State Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah said in a news release more must be done to address the vaccine inequities and related access barriers.

Seattle police say suspect officers shot didn’t know victims

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police said on Thursday that a person suspected of shooting two people Tuesday night in the city’s Central District did not know the victims. The Seattle Police Department says the department initially released information indicating a possible relationship between the victims and the suspect, but that on Thursday it appeared there is no connection between them. The suspect, who has not been identified, allegedly shot two people and was killed by police after firing at them. Assistant Police Chief Deanna Nollette says one of the people allegedly shot by the suspect died on the way to the hospital. The condition of the other person hasn’t been released.

Justices block recall effort against Thurston County sheriff

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington’s Supreme Court has unanimously rejected a recall effort against the Thurston County sheriff. Resident Arthur West sought to recall Sheriff John Snaza, citing his announcement last June that he would not criminally enforce the Health Department’s COVID-19 mask mandate. The justices said Snaza had discretion in how to enforce the mandate. They noted that Snaza encouraged people to take safety precautions, and they said that not directly citing or arresting people was reasonable because doing so could risk transmission of the virus.

Felony case backlog doubles due to virus in Seattle area

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle area prosecutors say the backlog in pending felony cases has doubled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The King County Prosecutor’s Office said there were 6,450 felony cases that were awaiting trial as of Wednesday. The office says it typically has an average backlog of 3,250 cases. The number of backlogged cases involving serious offenses — including murder, rape and domestic violence — has increased from 1,700 before the pandemic to 2,800 now. KOMO-TV reported that the extensive backlog coincided with a 61% increase in homicides in Seattle in 2020 compared to the year prior.

Shell pays $191K fine for 2015 refinery incident

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Shell Oil Products U.S. has paid a $191,000 fine for the release of pollutants from its Shell Puget Sound Refinery north of Seattle. The Skagit Valley Herald reports the fine comes via a legal settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to resolve federal Clean Air Act violations. During refinery maintenance on Feb. 20, 2015, several operating procedures were violated, resulting in the release of about 700 pounds of pollutants. Hydrogen sulfide, dimethyl sulfide, mercaptans, pyrophoric iron and benzene were released over a period of more than three hours. The emissions sickened many in surrounding areas, including on the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community reservation and some sought medical attention.

Portland cops not meeting federal use of force requirements

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. Department of Justice lawyers say police in Portland, Oregon no longer meet four key reforms required under a settlement agreement adopted after federal investigators found officers used excessive force against people with mental illness. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports they cited inappropriate use and management of force last year during protests, inadequate training, subpar police oversight and a failure to adequately share an annual Police Bureau report with the public as required. Police Chief Chuck Lovell said they will use the valuable feedback to continue to improve and grow as an agency.