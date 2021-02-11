AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Thursday, Feb. 11.

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 11 9:30 AM Multnomah County sheriff and health officer address COVID-19 outbreak at Inverness Jail – Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese and Health Officer Dr Jennifer Vines discuss the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak at Inverness Jail, virtually. Other speakers include Department of Community Justice Director Erika Preuitt, Corrections Health Director Dr Michael Seale and Chief Deputy Steve Alexander

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 11 2:00 PM Oregon Health Forum virtual event on supporting survivors of sexual assault – ‘Supporting Survivors: Improving Sexual Assault Prevention, Reporting in Oregon’ Oregon Health Forum virtual event, focused on community prevention strategies for sexual violence, tools for law enforcement, and trauma-informed approaches for front-line professionals. Speakers include Portland Police Bureau Sex Crimes Unit Victim Services Specialist Patricia Barrera, mental health peer support specialist Mark Hidalgo and therapist Anna Trevizo

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 11 2:00 PM Oregon Salmon and Albacore Search Committee meeting (virtual)

——————–

Thursday, Feb. 11 – Friday, Feb. 12 Washington & Oregon Higher Education Sustainability Conference (virtual) – Washington & Oregon Higher Education Sustainability Conference: ‘ People, Planet, People – Envisioning Higher Education Sustainability and Resiliency in 2030’ * Held virtually

