Oregon Digest Advisory

Oregon at 3:30 p.m.

TRUMP IMPEACHMENT MERKLEY

SALEM, Ore. — A Democratic U.S. senator says he believes his Republican colleagues at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial will be thinking about what’s more important: their place in history or getting re-elected. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 500 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK ONE GOOD THING FEEDING THE FRONT LINE

PORTLAND, Ore. — Last spring, donations to a nonprofit called Frontline Foods allowed some of Portland, Oregon’s best-known restaurants to provide hot meals to doctors and nurses facing an onslaught of COVID-19 patients in the pandemic’s earliest days. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 690 words. With AP photos.

POLICE USE OF FORCE FEDS

PORTLAND, Ore. — U.S. Department of Justice lawyers say police in Portland, Oregon no longer meet several key reforms required under a settlement agreement adopted after federal investigators found officers used excessive force against people with mental illness. SENT: 340 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WINTER WEATHER

O’FALLON, Mo. — Add another obstacle to the already stuttering rollout of COVID-19 vaccines — brutal winter weather creating dangerous conditions and forcing tens of thousands of would-be shot takers to wait longer. By Jim Salter SENT: 670 words.

OREGON DISASTER AID

SALEM, Ore. — More than 24,000 Oregonians applied for federal disaster assistance after the catastrophic 2020 wildfires and about 57% of them were denied. SENT: 300 words.

CLARK COUNTY DEPUTY SHOOTING

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Investigators have released an initial account of an officer-involved shooting in Clark County last week, indicating that the officer fired as he was grappling with a driver who refused orders to get out of his car and who instead put the vehicle in motion. SENT: 580 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON STATE

OLYMPIA, Wash. — All but six of Washington state’s 39 counties will be in Phase 2 of the state’s economic reopening plan as of Monday, with five new regions meeting the requirements necessary to join two other regions that have already seen a loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, including limited indoor dining. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 400 words.

