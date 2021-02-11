Oregon looks to extend streak vs Arizona

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon (10-4, 5-3) vs. Arizona (13-6, 7-6)

McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 1 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Arizona. Oregon has won by an average of 8 points in its last five wins over the Wildcats. Arizona’s last win in the series came on Jan. 13, 2018, a 90-83 win.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Oregon has leaned on senior leadership this year while Arizona has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Ducks, seniors Eugene Omoruyi, Chris Duarte, LJ Figueroa, Eric Williams Jr. and Amauri Hardy have combined to account for 76 percent of the team’s scoring. In the other locker room, freshmen James Akinjo, Azuolas Tubelis and Bennedict Mathurin have combined to account for 49 percent of Arizona’s scoring this season and 57 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Akinjo has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Arizona field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Wildcats are 13-0 when holding opponents to 46.3 percent or worse from the field, and 0-6 when opponents shoot better than that. The Ducks are 9-0 when the team records at least seven steals and 1-4 when falling short of that total.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Ducks. Arizona has an assist on 47 of 74 field goals (63.5 percent) over its previous three contests while Oregon has assists on 38 of 74 field goals (51.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Oregon and Arizona are ranked atop the Pac-12 when it comes to scoring. The Ducks are ranked second in the conference with 76.4 points per game while the Wildcats are first at 77.7 per game.

