Washington Daybook

Thursday, Feb. 11 9:30 AM Puget Sound Regional Council Transportation Policy Board meeting

Weblinks: http://www.psrc.org/

Contacts: Casey Moreau, Puget Sound Regional Council, cmoreau@psrc.org, 1 206 464 7091

Thursday, Feb. 11 10:00 AM Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission meeting (virtual) – Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission holds virtual special meeting to decide whether clarifying language should be adopted by the commission regarding the amendment approved at the 28 Jan meeting for Item E1: Navy Special Operations Training

Weblinks: https://parks.state.wa.us/, https://twitter.com/WAStatePks

Contacts: Anna Gill, Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, anna.gill@parks.wa.gov

Webex Attendee link Password: WAP@rks2021 Phone Call-in: (415) 655-0001 or (206) 207-1700 Access Code: 177 847 2245

Thursday, Feb. 11 1:00 PM Seattle City Councilmember Morales attends QueenCare opening – QueenCare, a luxury body-care products company, holds opening celebration for its second location. Attendees include Seattle City Councilmember Tammy Morales

Location: 2315 S Jackson St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Kela Hall, KD Hall Foundation, kela@kdhall.com, 1 206 966 2198

Media may RSVP to KD Hall at KD Hall Communications until 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11th , at kela@kdhall.com or by calling 206.966.2198. For those who wish to attend virtually, a Zoom link will be provided via email when you RSVP.

Thursday, Feb. 11 2:30 PM Washington Gov. Inslee delivers an update on the COVID-19 pandemic (virtual) – Washington Governor Jay Inslee provides an update on the state’s coronavirus (COVID-19) response including rental and business assistance, and vaccine distribution, with other speakers including Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown and Office of Financial Management Director David Schumacher

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Governor Inslee’s Communications Office, 1 360 902 4136

Register here: https://watech.webex.com/watech/onstage/g.php?MTID=e037331d0aa8142e8387302c4d1f2405c Please provide: Name, E-mail address, phone number, news organization

Thursday, Feb. 11 – Friday, Feb. 12 Washington & Oregon Higher Education Sustainability Conference (virtual) – Washington & Oregon Higher Education Sustainability Conference: ‘ People, Planet, People – Envisioning Higher Education Sustainability and Resiliency in 2030’ * Held virtually

Weblinks: http://wohesc.org/.

Contacts: Ericka Nelson, Washington Oregon Higher Education Sustainability Conference, ericka@wohesc.org

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Feb. 11 4:30 PM Expedia Group Inc: Q4 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://ir.expediainc.com/events.cfm, https://twitter.com/Expedia

Contacts: Mark D Okerstrom, Expedia Group Inc Investor Relations, ir@expedia.com, 1 425 679 3555

Thursday, Feb. 11 Expedia Group Inc: Q4 2020 Results

Weblinks: http://ir.expediainc.com/events.cfm, https://twitter.com/Expedia

Contacts: Mark D Okerstrom, Expedia Group Inc Investor Relations, ir@expedia.com, 1 425 679 3555