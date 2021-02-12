EWU looks to extend streak vs Montana State

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Eastern Washington (9-6, 8-2) vs. Montana State (9-6, 6-3)

Max Worthington Arena, Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington looks for its seventh straight conference win against Montana State. Eastern Washington’s last Big Sky loss came against the Northern Colorado Bears 78-76 on Jan. 21. Montana State lost 93-77 loss at home to Eastern Washington in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Montana State’s Amin Adamu, Xavier Bishop and Abdul Mohamed have combined to account for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 50 percent of all Bobcats points over the last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Eagles have scored 71.6 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 65.5 per game they put up over four non-conference games.GIFTED GROVES: Tanner Groves has connected on 32.4 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 13 over his last five games. He’s also converted 82.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Eastern Washington is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Eagles are 4-6 when opponents score more than 64.

STREAK SCORING: Eastern Washington has won its last three road games, scoring 88 points, while allowing 76 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Washington as a team has made 8.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Big Sky teams. The Eagles have averaged 10.3 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

