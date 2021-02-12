Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bonneville 70, Shelley 62
Camas County 53, North Star Charter 41
Carey 66, Mackay 61
Castleford 63, Twin Falls Christian Academy 37
Dietrich 70, Glenns Ferry 30
Emmett 64, Caldwell 46
Filer 69, Wood River 43
Firth 39, Ririe 27
Fruitland 51, McCall-Donnelly 39
Garden Valley 86, Cascade 52
Grace 76, Challis 55
Highland 55, Century 51
Hillcrest 58, Blackfoot 49
Kamiah 52, Troy 43
Lake City 75, Coeur d’Alene 59
Lapwai 81, Potlatch 21
Lewiston 50, Post Falls 42
Marsh Valley 57, Snake River 54
N. Fremont 62, Salmon 45
Nampa 66, Ridgevue 34
Pocatello 68, Twin Falls 55
Richfield 66, Hansen 62
Rigby 59, Minico 28
Riverstone International School 64, Greenleaf 27
Salmon River 72, Highland 66
St. Maries 53, Orofino 38
Teton 73, South Fremont 57
Thunder Ridge 53, Idaho Falls 46
Vallivue 44, Middleton 43
Weiser 46, Parma 38
Wilder 50, Idaho City 32
Genesee 66, Clearwater Valley 44
Lakeland 40, Sandpoint 38
Lakeside 65, Wallace 42
Lapwai 54, Prairie 49
Mountain View 54, Boise 47
Notus 42, Riverstone International School 23
Rimrock 50, Liberty Charter 43
Valley 60, Declo 40
