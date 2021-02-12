Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 10:14 pm

Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bonneville 70, Shelley 62

Camas County 53, North Star Charter 41

Carey 66, Mackay 61

Castleford 63, Twin Falls Christian Academy 37

Dietrich 70, Glenns Ferry 30

Emmett 64, Caldwell 46

Filer 69, Wood River 43

Firth 39, Ririe 27

Fruitland 51, McCall-Donnelly 39

Garden Valley 86, Cascade 52

Grace 76, Challis 55

Highland 55, Century 51

Hillcrest 58, Blackfoot 49

Kamiah 52, Troy 43

Lake City 75, Coeur d’Alene 59

Lapwai 81, Potlatch 21

Lewiston 50, Post Falls 42

Marsh Valley 57, Snake River 54

N. Fremont 62, Salmon 45

Nampa 66, Ridgevue 34

Pocatello 68, Twin Falls 55

Richfield 66, Hansen 62

Rigby 59, Minico 28

Riverstone International School 64, Greenleaf 27

Salmon River 72, Highland 66

St. Maries 53, Orofino 38

Teton 73, South Fremont 57

Thunder Ridge 53, Idaho Falls 46

Vallivue 44, Middleton 43

Weiser 46, Parma 38

Wilder 50, Idaho City 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Genesee 66, Clearwater Valley 44

Lakeland 40, Sandpoint 38

Lakeside 65, Wallace 42

Lapwai 54, Prairie 49

Mountain View 54, Boise 47

Notus 42, Riverstone International School 23

Rimrock 50, Liberty Charter 43

Valley 60, Declo 40

___

The Associated Press

