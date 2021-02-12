Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge has overturned a Trump administration action that allowed mining and other development on 10 million acres in parts of western states that are considered important for the survival of a struggling bird species. U.S. District Judge Lynn Winmill said in Thursday’s ruling that the decision under Trump to cancel a prior effort to ban mining failed to fully consider how the move would affect greater sage grouse. The wide-ranging, chicken-sized bird has seen a dramatic population drop in recent decades. Winmill says the U.S. Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management must reconsider whether mining should be allowed.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The second-most powerful member of the Idaho House took the unusual step of sending his own bill to be amended after a debate on the House floor tilted toward almost certain defeat. Republican House Majority Leader Mike Moyle made the move Thursday on his proposed law that would make it a felony for a third party to collect and return multiple ballots to election officials. But lawmakers from across the spectrum blasted the bill as criminalizing family members for dropping off ballots. They also say it would make it more difficult for some to vote. The measure involves “ballot harvesting” that has become a partisan flashpoint across the nation.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho campaign for medical marijuana legalization has moved forward after receiving permission to collect signatures from residents. The Post Register reported Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck says organizers and supporters can begin gathering signatures from registered voters to put the Idaho Medical Marijuana Act on the November 2022 general election ballot. The campaign needs to collect signatures from 6% of about 880,000 residents who voted last November, and 6% of voters in half of Idaho’s 44 counties. Campaign leader Jackee Winters says success will require obtaining at least 68,000 signatures, which must be submitted by April 30, 2022.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Two Idaho Democratic House staffers have tested positive for the coronavirus, including one who had contact with House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel. House and Senate Democratic spokeswoman Olivia Heersink said the unnamed staffers received the positive test results on Thursday. She says one staff member immediately left the Statehouse after getting the positive result. She says the other staffer had last been in the Statehouse on Tuesday. She says both staffers followed social distancing guidelines and wore masks consistently. Rubel says she had contact with one of the staffers Thursday morning, but both were wearing masks. Republicans reported last month that staffers in the House and Senate tested positive.