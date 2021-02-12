Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Snow fell throughout Western Washington and parts of Oregon on Thursday, and forecasters said even more was possible through the weekend. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s office said Thursday night conditions were especially bad on Interstate 84 through the Columbia River Gorge, with blowing snow, sleet and low visibility causing crashes. Authorities urged people to stay home. The wintry weather caused some schools to cancel any in-person activities on Friday in the Portland area and the Puget Sound. Snow totals weren’t significant by Thursday night in Seattle, but forecasters said models show up to six inches could fall Friday night into Seattle and south Puget Sound could see up to a foot. Another winter system could move in Monday.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Democratic U.S. senator says he believes his Republican colleagues will be thinking about what’s more important: their place in history or getting re-elected when they vote on former President Donald Trump’s guilt or innocence on incitement of insurrection. Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon told reporters Thursday a decision by GOP senators to convict could run contrary to what voters in their states want. Only six Republican senators on Tuesday joined 50 Democrats in voting to proceed with the impeachment trial. But votes of two-thirds of members of the Senate —- or at least 67 votes — are needed to convict.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman has been ordered to perform community service and repay $46,000 in restitution for her role in a September protest in which the Multnomah County Justice Center in Portland was damaged. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that 21-year-old Hannah Lilly pleaded guilty to criminal mischief and arson in connection with the events on Sept. 23, 2020. The District Attorney’s office says Lilly admitted to aiding and abetting 21-year-old Cyan Bass, who is accused of setting fire to the Justice Center. Bass is still facing both federal and local charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Investigators have released an initial account of an officer-involved shooting in Clark County last week, indicating that the officer fired as he was grappling with a driver who refused orders to get out of his car and who instead put the vehicle in motion. Jenoah Donald, the driver, was the second Black man shot by Clark County sheriff’s deputies in a span of about three months. On an online fundraising page, a family representative wrote Thursday his condition had not improved and that the family had “made the difficult decision to put him on comfort care until he passes.”