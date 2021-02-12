Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 30 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 118-114. Carmelo Anthony added 24 points off the bench, including 16 in the fourth quarter, to help Portland win for the fourth time in five games. Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 35 points and nine rebounds, and Ben Simmons had 23 points and 11 boards. The loss snapped a four-game road winning streak. The Eastern Conference-leading Sixers had won six of seven, with the only defeat during that span coming a week ago to the Trail Blazers, 121-105.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Isaac Bonton scored 26 points and Washington State avenged an ugly 30-point blowout from four weeks earlier with an 81-73 win over UCLA. Bonton had four of the Cougars’ 13 3-pointers on 22 attempts (59%), which turned the tables on the Bruins. UCLA, which finished 5 of 20 behind the arc, were 9 of 16 from deep, shot 54% overall and made 16 of 18 free throws in a 91-61 victory on Jan. 14. The Cougars opened the second half with a 17-5 run for a 59-37 lead with 12:25 to play. An 11-2 run cut the deficit to seven with 1:18 to play. Bonton made 3 of 4 free throws to secure the win. Johnny Juzang scored 25 points for UCLA.

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Eugene Omoruyi had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Chris Duarte added 18 points and Oregon outlasted shorthanded Arizona State 75-64. The Ducks shook off some early offensive struggles with a big run late in the first half and stretched the lead to 16 early in the second to keep themselves in the Pac-12 race. The Sun Devils were missing two key players, lost their leading scorer early in the second half and had a hard time finding an offensive rhythm after returning from their second COVID-19 pause.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — James Akinjo and Bennedict Mathurin had 14 points each, and Arizona bounced back from two straight road losses for a 70-61 win over Oregon State. Mathurin helped the Wildcats pull away for good with back-to-back baskets, a layup and a 3-pointer, that made it 63-54 with 3:26 left. Christian Koloko capped the run with a dunk and Arizona led by no less than eight in the final two minutes. Jarod Lucas and Ethan Thompson had 13 points each for the Beavers