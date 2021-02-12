Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NORTHWEST STORM

Northwest sees blast of snow, more expected this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Snow fell throughout Western Washington and parts of Oregon on Thursday, and forecasters said even more was possible through the weekend. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s office said Thursday night conditions were especially bad on Interstate 84 through the Columbia River Gorge, with blowing snow, sleet and low visibility causing crashes. Authorities urged people to stay home. The wintry weather caused some schools to cancel any in-person activities on Friday in the Portland area and the Puget Sound. Snow totals weren’t significant by Thursday night in Seattle, but forecasters said models show up to six inches could fall Friday night into Seattle and south Puget Sound could see up to a foot. Another winter system could move in Monday.

TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-MERKLEY

Merkley: GOP senators face issues in Trump verdict

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Democratic U.S. senator says he believes his Republican colleagues will be thinking about what’s more important: their place in history or getting re-elected when they vote on former President Donald Trump’s guilt or innocence on incitement of insurrection. Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon told reporters Thursday a decision by GOP senators to convict could run contrary to what voters in their states want. Only six Republican senators on Tuesday joined 50 Democrats in voting to proceed with the impeachment trial. But votes of two-thirds of members of the Senate —- or at least 67 votes — are needed to convict.

PORTLAND PROTESTS-SENTENCE

Woman ordered to repay $46K for Portland protest damage

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman has been ordered to perform community service and repay $46,000 in restitution for her role in a September protest in which the Multnomah County Justice Center in Portland was damaged. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that 21-year-old Hannah Lilly pleaded guilty to criminal mischief and arson in connection with the events on Sept. 23, 2020. The District Attorney’s office says Lilly admitted to aiding and abetting 21-year-old Cyan Bass, who is accused of setting fire to the Justice Center. Bass is still facing both federal and local charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

CLARK COUNTY-DEPUTY SHOOTING

Investigators release account of deputy’s shooting of driver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Investigators have released an initial account of an officer-involved shooting in Clark County last week, indicating that the officer fired as he was grappling with a driver who refused orders to get out of his car and who instead put the vehicle in motion. Jenoah Donald, the driver, was the second Black man shot by Clark County sheriff’s deputies in a span of about three months. On an online fundraising page, a family representative wrote Thursday his condition had not improved and that the family had “made the difficult decision to put him on comfort care until he passes.”

OREGON-DISASTER AID

Most Oregonians who applied for disaster aid denied

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — More than 24,000 Oregonians applied for federal disaster assistance after the catastrophic 2020 wildfires and about 57% of them were denied. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that nearly 14,000 Oregonians have been denied aid, according to data provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Oregon’s high rates of denial are on par with previous natural disasters. FEMA denied about 60% of Puerto Rican disaster assistance applicants after Hurricane Maria. A study by Texas Hausers, a housing nonprofit, found that FEMA denied a quarter of disaster applicants after Hurricane Harvey hit there.

POLICE USE OF FORCE-FEDS

Portland cops not meeting federal use of force requirements

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. Department of Justice lawyers say police in Portland, Oregon no longer meet four key reforms required under a settlement agreement adopted after federal investigators found officers used excessive force against people with mental illness. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports they cited inappropriate use and management of force last year during protests, inadequate training, subpar police oversight and a failure to adequately share an annual Police Bureau report with the public as required. Police Chief Chuck Lovell said they will use the valuable feedback to continue to improve and grow as an agency.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WINTER WEATHER

Winter weather is latest snag for lagging vaccine rollout

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Add another obstacle to the already stuttering rollout of COVID-19 vaccines — brutal winter weather creating dangerously frigid and treacherous conditions and forcing tens of thousands of would-be shot takers to wait a little longer. Limited vaccine supply, varying state plans and other points of confusion have slowed the vaccination effort. Now comes a bitter spell of winter weather from the West Coast through the South. Worse still, the stretch of nasty weather is expected to last for several days. Vaccination plans are being postponed from Oregon to Oklahoma, which is especially worrisome for those hoping to get a second dose within the suggested timeline.

WINTER WEATHER-VACCINE SITES

3 vaccine sites to close over Portland winter storm forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon hospital system has canceled vaccine clinics for Saturday and Sunday because of a major winter snowstorm expected to hit the Portland area. Oregon Health & Science University said Wednesday that it was closing its vaccine clinics for safety over forecasted snow and freezing temperatures. The National Weather Service says the city will likely get roughly 2 inches of snowfall from Thursday to Friday. OHSU says it is notifying patients, some at least 80 years old, and rescheduling appointments. Three sites will be closed, including Hillsboro Stadium.