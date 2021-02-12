Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NORTHWEST STORM

Northwest sees blast of snow, more expected this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Snow fell throughout Western Washington and parts of Oregon on Thursday, and forecasters said even more was possible through the weekend. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s office said Thursday night conditions were especially bad on Interstate 84 through the Columbia River Gorge, with blowing snow, sleet and low visibility causing crashes. Authorities urged people to stay home. The wintry weather caused some schools to cancel any in-person activities on Friday in the Portland area and the Puget Sound. Snow totals weren’t significant by Thursday night in Seattle, but forecasters said models show up to six inches could fall Friday night into Seattle and south Puget Sound could see up to a foot. Another winter system could move in Monday.

SAGE GROUSE-CONSERVATION

Judge: Trump’s lifting of mining ban in US West was wrong

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge has overturned a Trump administration action that allowed mining and other development on 10 million acres in parts of western states that are considered important for the survival of a struggling bird species. U.S. District Judge Lynn Winmill said in Thursday’s ruling that the decision under Trump to cancel a prior effort to ban mining failed to fully consider how the move would affect greater sage grouse. The wide-ranging, chicken-sized bird has seen a dramatic population drop in recent decades. Winmill says the U.S. Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management must reconsider whether mining should be allowed.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-POLICING BLACK CHILDREN

‘I am a child!’ Pepper spray reflects policing of Black kids

A police officer using pepper spray against a handcuffed 9-year-old Black girl in Rochester, New York, shows that Black children are not exempt from law enforcement mistreatment of Black people. Advocates say societal stereotyping of Black children as appearing older than they are and as threatening or dangerous leads to officers treating them in ways they wouldn’t dream of treating white children. The child’s mother says she didn’t think the white officers saw her daughter the same way that they would have seen a white child. One study found Black children and teenagers were six times as likely to die from police gunfire as white children.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

Most of WA will be in Phase 2 of reopening plan next week

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — All but six of Washington state’s 39 counties will be in Phase 2 of the state’s economic reopening plan as of Sunday. Gov. Jay Inslee announced that five new regions have met the requirements necessary to join two other regions that have already seen a loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, including limited indoor dining. The East, North, North Central, Northwest and Southwest regions, which comprise 26 counties across the state, will join the Puget Sound and West regions in the second phase of the plan. The South Central region part of the state _ Kittitas, Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla and Columbia counties _ will remain in Phase 1 for at least another two weeks.

CAPITOL BREACH-WASHINGTON STATE ARREST

Fourth Washington resident charged in US Capitol breach

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A fourth Washington state resident has been charged in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Taylor James Johnatakis, of Kingston, turned himself in to the FBI on Thursday after a grand jury in Washington, D.C., returned an eight-count indictment against him. Johnatakis is accused of obstructing an official proceeding, assaulting or impeding federal officers and other crimes. Johnatakis made an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Tacoma on Thursday, and a judge ordered him to be released pending further hearings. His attorney says Johnatakis is not a member or supporter of any white supremacist or hate group.

CLARK COUNTY-DEPUTY SHOOTING

Investigators release account of deputy’s shooting of driver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Investigators have released an initial account of an officer-involved shooting in Clark County last week, indicating that the officer fired as he was grappling with a driver who refused orders to get out of his car and who instead put the vehicle in motion. Jenoah Donald, the driver, was the second Black man shot by Clark County sheriff’s deputies in a span of about three months. On an online fundraising page, a family representative wrote Thursday his condition had not improved and that the family had “made the difficult decision to put him on comfort care until he passes.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINATION BY RACE

Report: Vaccinations fewer for Hispanic, Black people in WA

Washington state health leaders say a new report shows disproportionately low percentages of Hispanic, Black and multiracial people have received the COVID-19 vaccine. The state Department of Health said Thursday the report shows race and ethnicity data for people who have received at least one vaccine dose and for people who are fully vaccinated, with breakdowns for all ages. State Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah said in a news release more must be done to address the vaccine inequities and related access barriers.

OFFICER SHOOTING-NEW INFORMATION

Seattle police say suspect officers shot didn’t know victims

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police said on Thursday that a person suspected of shooting two people Tuesday night in the city’s Central District did not know the victims. The Seattle Police Department says the department initially released information indicating a possible relationship between the victims and the suspect, but that on Thursday it appeared there is no connection between them. The suspect, who has not been identified, allegedly shot two people and was killed by police after firing at them. Assistant Police Chief Deanna Nollette says one of the people allegedly shot by the suspect died on the way to the hospital. The condition of the other person hasn’t been released.

THURSTON COUNTY SHERIFF RECALL

Justices block recall effort against Thurston County sheriff

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington’s Supreme Court has unanimously rejected a recall effort against the Thurston County sheriff. Resident Arthur West sought to recall Sheriff John Snaza, citing his announcement last June that he would not criminally enforce the Health Department’s COVID-19 mask mandate. The justices said Snaza had discretion in how to enforce the mandate. They noted that Snaza encouraged people to take safety precautions, and they said that not directly citing or arresting people was reasonable because doing so could risk transmission of the virus.

FELONY BACKLOG

Felony case backlog doubles due to virus in Seattle area

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle area prosecutors say the backlog in pending felony cases has doubled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The King County Prosecutor’s Office said there were 6,450 felony cases that were awaiting trial as of Wednesday. The office says it typically has an average backlog of 3,250 cases. The number of backlogged cases involving serious offenses — including murder, rape and domestic violence — has increased from 1,700 before the pandemic to 2,800 now. KOMO-TV reported that the extensive backlog coincided with a 61% increase in homicides in Seattle in 2020 compared to the year prior.