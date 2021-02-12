Lillard and the Trail Blazers take on the Cavaliers

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Cleveland Cavaliers (10-16, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (14-10, fifth in the Western Conference)

Portland; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

LINE: Trail Blazers -4.5; over/under is 222

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard leads Portland into a matchup against Cleveland. He’s third in the league averaging 29.4 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are 7-5 on their home court. Portland is the worst team in the NBA with just 20 assists per game led by Lillard averaging 7.1.

The Cavaliers have gone 3-9 away from home. Cleveland leads the NBA in inside scoring, averaging 54.2 points per game in the paint this season. Andre Drummond leads the team with 14.8 points per game in the paint.

The Trail Blazers and Cavaliers face off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard is scoring 29.4 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Anfernee Simons is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Drummond leads the Cavaliers with 13.8 rebounds and averages 17.9 points. Collin Sexton is averaging 19.5 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 114.4 points, 45.7 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points on 48.9% shooting.

Cavaliers: 2-8, averaging 102.6 points, 43.2 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points on 50.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (wrist), Zach Collins: out (ankle), CJ McCollum: out (left foot).

Cavaliers: Larry Nance Jr.: out (finger), Matthew Dellavedova: out (concussion), Kevin Love: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.