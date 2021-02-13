Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Pacific Northwest started seeing more snow and some freezing rain Friday afternoon after snow fell throughout parts of Washington and Oregon on Thursday. The storm arrived Friday afternoon bringing a high potential for significant freezing rain in Oregon’s Central Willamette Valley including Salem and across the Portland metro. Weather Service meteorologist Colby Newman told the Statesman Journal that much ice would make roads dangerous and potentially cause widespread power outages. A winter storm warning was also issued in western Washington with up to 8 inches of snow expected in the greater Seattle area into Saturday while the south Puget Sound could see up to a foot.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials from the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday that four people in Oregon, who have been fully vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, tested positive for the coronavirus. Oregon is among the first states nationwide to report “breakthrough cases” — people who tested positive for coronavirus at least 14 days after receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Officials say it is likely Oregon, and other states, will report more cases like this. Health experts are monitoring the cases and genome sequencing is underway, with results expected next week.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As people hunkered in their homes Thursday to keep the winter storm at bay, thousands of people in Portland experiencing homelessness endured harsh conditions through the night. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports outreach workers fanned the streets before the first winter storm struck, handing out blankets, tents and cold weather gear. The Joint Office for Homeless Services opened three severe weather shelters with nearly 300 beds. But, in the past day, efforts to stay warm and dry while camping led to at least two fires in Portland. People seeking shelter can show up to shelter sites or can call 211 to inquire about availability and arrange to receive free transportation to a shelter.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Black man who was shot by a Clark County sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop last week has died from his injuries. An attorney representing Jenoah Donald’s family said Friday that Donald, 30, died around 2 a.m. The Columbian reports Mark Lindquist, an attorney for Donald’s family, said he had been removed from life support Thursday, a week after he was shot in the head. Investigators have released an initial account of the officer-involved shooting, indicating that the officer fired Feb. 4 as he was grappling with a driver who refused orders to get out of his car and who instead put the vehicle in motion.