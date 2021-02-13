Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma officials this week pulled the plug on a plan to have the federal government help set up large-scale coronavirus vaccination sites. The problem is that the vaccines would have come from the state’s existing allocation, which already is not going far enough. It’s not just Oklahoma. Governors and health officials in other states have been reluctant to sign on to a Biden administration plan to open 100 federally supported vaccination sites by the end of February. With vaccine supplies running tight, they want assurances that the doses will come from a separate federal supply and not their own.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Republican from Washington state who was one of 10 GOP House members who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump is urging people with knowledge of conversations Trump had during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to come forward. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler said in a statement late Friday that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told her he spoke with Trump as rioters were storming the Capitol. She said McCarthy told Trump the violent mob was of Trump supporters, not far-left antifa members. Herrera Beutler says that according to McCarthy, the president replied, “I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.” The U.S. Senate is conducting Trump’s impeachment trial.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Pacific Northwest started seeing more snow and some freezing rain Friday afternoon after snow fell throughout parts of Washington and Oregon on Thursday. The storm arrived Friday afternoon bringing a high potential for significant freezing rain in Oregon’s Central Willamette Valley including Salem and across the Portland metro. Weather Service meteorologist Colby Newman told the Statesman Journal that much ice would make roads dangerous and potentially cause widespread power outages. A winter storm warning was also issued in western Washington with up to 8 inches of snow expected in the greater Seattle area into Saturday while the south Puget Sound could see up to a foot.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police on Friday arrested a city fire department employee in connection with threats made to a city councilmember. In a statement authorities say the 42-year-old man, who was not identified, was booked for cyberstalking, computer trespass and identity theft as part of an ongoing probe. The statement did not identify the city councilmember, but in January Councilmember Kshama Sawant said she had received threats from an email address that appeared to belong to Seattle Fire Department employee. Police said there was an initial investigation into a fire department employee, which led them to a second employee of the organization. Authorities say the first employee was eliminated as a suspect, but the second employee now faces charges.