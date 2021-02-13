Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. had 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers handed the Cleveland Cavaliers their sixth straight loss with a 129-110 victory. Carmelo Anthony added 23 and Enes Kanter had 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Blazers, who have won five of their last six games. Portland led by as many as 30 points in dominating the Cavaliers. Collin Sexton had 25 points for Cleveland, which has lost eight of its last nine games.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough has announced he is entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining. Shough started all seven games for the Ducks this season, passing for 1,559 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was intercepted six times. Oregon finished 4-3 overall and won the Pac-12 title with a 31-24 victory over USC in the championship game. The Ducks fell 34-17 to Iowa State in the Fiesta Bowl.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese had 17 points and six rebounds, Aari McDonald added 14 points and five rebounds and No. 10 Arizona avenged its only loss in the last six weeks with a 60-51 victory over Washington State on Friday night. Sam Thomas had seven points and five steals, and the Wildcats (pulled away from a 44-42 lead after three quarters by limiting Washington State to three field goals in the fourth quarter. Charlisse Leger-Walker had 19 points for Washington State. The Wildcats are 13-2 in the Pac-12 for the first time in school history. Their only loss since Jan. 1 was an overtime defeat at Washington State on Jan.10.

SEATTLE (AP) — Darrion Trammell had 22 points as Seattle beat New Mexico State 83-72. Donnie Tillman led the Aggies with 16 points and nine rebounds.