Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

CAPITOL BREACH-BROTHERS ARRESTED

2 brothers from Kansas, Idaho arrested in Capitol riots

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Two brothers from Kansas and Idaho are facing federal charges stemming from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The FBI said William Pope, of Topeka, Kansas, and Michael Pope, of Sandpoint, Idaho, were arrested Friday. They both face numerous charges including disorderly conduct in a Capitol building. William Pope was arrested without incident and is being held in the Shawnee County jail. He ran unsuccessfully for the Topeka City Council in 2019 and was an adjunct instructor at Fort Hays State from January 2016 until May 2020. Michael Pope surrendered to FBI agents in Idaho and was taken into custody without incident.

IDAHO BALLOT INITIATIVES

Bill would make it harder to get initiatives on Idaho ballot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation aimed at making it more difficult to get initiatives or referendums on Idaho ballots has been introduced. The Senate State Affairs Committee cleared the way Friday for a hearing on the measure put forward by Republican Sen. Steve Vick. Current rules require signatures from 6% of registered voters in each of 18 districts in 18 months. The proposed law would change that to requiring 6% of registered voters in all 35 Idaho legislative districts in 18 months. In 2019, Republican Gov. Brad Little vetoed similar bills, citing concerns the changes wouldn’t stand up in court.

ABSENTEE VOTING

Bill to make permanent absentee ballot changes advances

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to make permanent changes in Idaho’s absentee ballot counting procedure is headed to the full Senate. The Senate State Affairs Committee on Friday approved the measure intended to speed absentee vote counting. It was used in the last general election and spurred by the coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers during an August special session approved a law allowing the opening and scanning of absentee ballots beginning seven days before Election Day. But that law expired on Dec. 31. Election officials say the change allowed county clerks to quickly report results of the November election after receiving about 400,000 absentee ballots.

SAGE GROUSE-CONSERVATION

Judge: Trump’s lifting of mining ban in US West was wrong

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge has overturned a Trump administration action that allowed mining and other development on 10 million acres in parts of western states that are considered important for the survival of a struggling bird species. U.S. District Judge Lynn Winmill said in Thursday’s ruling that the decision under Trump to cancel a prior effort to ban mining failed to fully consider how the move would affect greater sage grouse. The wide-ranging, chicken-sized bird has seen a dramatic population drop in recent decades. Winmill says the U.S. Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management must reconsider whether mining should be allowed.

BALLOT HARVESTING

‘Ballot harvesting’ bill stalls in House amid opposition

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The second-most powerful member of the Idaho House took the unusual step of sending his own bill to be amended after a debate on the House floor tilted toward almost certain defeat. Republican House Majority Leader Mike Moyle made the move Thursday on his proposed law that would make it a felony for a third party to collect and return multiple ballots to election officials. But lawmakers from across the spectrum blasted the bill as criminalizing family members for dropping off ballots. They also say it would make it more difficult for some to vote. The measure involves “ballot harvesting” that has become a partisan flashpoint across the nation.

MEDICAL MARIJUANA

Idaho medical marijuana vote campaign can collect signatures

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho campaign for medical marijuana legalization has moved forward after receiving permission to collect signatures from residents. The Post Register reported Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck says organizers and supporters can begin gathering signatures from registered voters to put the Idaho Medical Marijuana Act on the November 2022 general election ballot. The campaign needs to collect signatures from 6% of about 880,000 residents who voted last November, and 6% of voters in half of Idaho’s 44 counties. Campaign leader Jackee Winters says success will require obtaining at least 68,000 signatures, which must be submitted by April 30, 2022.