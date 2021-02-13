Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NORTHWEST STORM

More snow, freezing rain hitting Northwest into weekend

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Pacific Northwest started seeing more snow and some freezing rain Friday afternoon after snow fell throughout parts of Washington and Oregon on Thursday. The storm arrived Friday afternoon bringing a high potential for significant freezing rain in Oregon’s Central Willamette Valley including Salem and across the Portland metro. Weather Service meteorologist Colby Newman told the Statesman Journal that much ice would make roads dangerous and potentially cause widespread power outages. A winter storm warning was also issued in western Washington with up to 8 inches of snow expected in the greater Seattle area into Saturday while the south Puget Sound could see up to a foot.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

4 in Oregon test positive for virus after vaccinations

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials from the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday that four people in Oregon, who have been fully vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, tested positive for the coronavirus. Oregon is among the first states nationwide to report “breakthrough cases” — people who tested positive for coronavirus at least 14 days after receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Officials say it is likely Oregon, and other states, will report more cases like this. Health experts are monitoring the cases and genome sequencing is underway, with results expected next week.

HOMELESS CAMPS-FIRES

Structures burn at homeless camps as people try to keep warm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As people hunkered in their homes Thursday to keep the winter storm at bay, thousands of people in Portland experiencing homelessness endured harsh conditions through the night. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports outreach workers fanned the streets before the first winter storm struck, handing out blankets, tents and cold weather gear. The Joint Office for Homeless Services opened three severe weather shelters with nearly 300 beds. But, in the past day, efforts to stay warm and dry while camping led to at least two fires in Portland. People seeking shelter can show up to shelter sites or can call 211 to inquire about availability and arrange to receive free transportation to a shelter.

CLARK COUNTY-DEPUTY SHOOTING

Black man shot by Clark County deputies dies

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Black man who was shot by a Clark County sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop last week has died from his injuries. An attorney representing Jenoah Donald’s family said Friday that Donald, 30, died around 2 a.m. The Columbian reports Mark Lindquist, an attorney for Donald’s family, said he had been removed from life support Thursday, a week after he was shot in the head. Investigators have released an initial account of the officer-involved shooting, indicating that the officer fired Feb. 4 as he was grappling with a driver who refused orders to get out of his car and who instead put the vehicle in motion.

US ATTORNEY-OREGON-DEPARTURE

Oregon’s top federal prosecutor steps down

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams will step down from his job as top federal prosecutor in Oregon at the end of the month. Williams, a 20-year U.S. Justice Department veteran, was first appointed by President Barack Obama in 2015 and reappointed by President Donald Trump in 2017 — and unusual move in a presidential transition. Williams oversaw the high-profile acquittal of Ammon and Ryan Bundy, brothers who staged a 2016 armed takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. He also oversaw the trial and acquittal of an FBI agent who was accused of firing shots during that occupation.

BOAT CAPSIZE-TWO UNRESPONSIVE

2 unresponsive after boat capsizes off Oregon coast

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say two people were unresponsive after they were rescued from the Pacific Ocean off the Oregon coast Thursday. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the duo’s boat capsized in Netarts Bay and an outgoing current pulled them toward the ocean, according to Netarts-Oceanside Fire District Fire Chief Tim Carpenter, fire chief. He says the woman and man clung onto the boat, then hit waves at the mouth of the bay and became separated from it. Neither was wearing a lifejacket. Authorities on personal watercraft rescued them and took them to shore. Carpenter says both were unresponsive when they reached the shore. He didn’t know their conditions after they were taken away in ambulances.

NORTHWEST STORM

Northwest sees blast of snow, more expected this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Snow fell throughout Western Washington and parts of Oregon on Thursday, and forecasters said even more was possible through the weekend. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s office said Thursday night conditions were especially bad on Interstate 84 through the Columbia River Gorge, with blowing snow, sleet and low visibility causing crashes. Authorities urged people to stay home. The wintry weather caused some schools to cancel any in-person activities on Friday in the Portland area and the Puget Sound. Snow totals weren’t significant by Thursday night in Seattle, but forecasters said models show up to six inches could fall Friday night into Seattle and south Puget Sound could see up to a foot. Another winter system could move in Monday.

TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-MERKLEY

Merkley: GOP senators face issues in Trump verdict

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Democratic U.S. senator says he believes his Republican colleagues will be thinking about what’s more important: their place in history or getting re-elected when they vote on former President Donald Trump’s guilt or innocence on incitement of insurrection. Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon told reporters Thursday a decision by GOP senators to convict could run contrary to what voters in their states want. Only six Republican senators on Tuesday joined 50 Democrats in voting to proceed with the impeachment trial. But votes of two-thirds of members of the Senate —- or at least 67 votes — are needed to convict.