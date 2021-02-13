Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-HERRERA BEUTLER

Herrera Beutler urges ‘patriots’ to talk about Trump call

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Republican from Washington state who was one of 10 GOP House members who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump is urging people with knowledge of conversations Trump had during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to come forward. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler said in a statement late Friday that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told her he spoke with Trump as rioters were storming the Capitol. She said McCarthy told Trump the violent mob was of Trump supporters, not far-left antifa members. Herrera Beutler says that according to McCarthy, the president replied, “I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.” The U.S. Senate is conducting Trump’s impeachment trial.

NORTHWEST STORM

More snow, freezing rain hitting Northwest into weekend

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Pacific Northwest started seeing more snow and some freezing rain Friday afternoon after snow fell throughout parts of Washington and Oregon on Thursday. The storm arrived Friday afternoon bringing a high potential for significant freezing rain in Oregon’s Central Willamette Valley including Salem and across the Portland metro. Weather Service meteorologist Colby Newman told the Statesman Journal that much ice would make roads dangerous and potentially cause widespread power outages. A winter storm warning was also issued in western Washington with up to 8 inches of snow expected in the greater Seattle area into Saturday while the south Puget Sound could see up to a foot.

COUNCILMEMBER THREATS-ARREST

Seattle Fire employee arrested after Councilmember threats

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police on Friday arrested a city fire department employee in connection with threats made to a city councilmember. In a statement authorities say the 42-year-old man, who was not identified, was booked for cyberstalking, computer trespass and identity theft as part of an ongoing probe. The statement did not identify the city councilmember, but in January Councilmember Kshama Sawant said she had received threats from an email address that appeared to belong to Seattle Fire Department employee. Police said there was an initial investigation into a fire department employee, which led them to a second employee of the organization. Authorities say the first employee was eliminated as a suspect, but the second employee now faces charges.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-POLICING BLACK CHILDREN

‘I am a child!’ Pepper spray reflects policing of Black kids

A police officer using pepper spray against a handcuffed 9-year-old Black girl in Rochester, New York, shows that Black children are not exempt from law enforcement mistreatment of Black people. Advocates say societal stereotyping of Black children as appearing older than they are and as threatening or dangerous leads to officers treating them in ways they wouldn’t dream of treating white children. The child’s mother says she didn’t think the white officers saw her daughter the same way that they would have seen a white child. One study found Black children and teenagers were six times as likely to die from police gunfire as white children.

DETECTIVE FIRED-RACIST POSTS

Sheriff fires deputy who posted ‘All Lives Splatter’ meme

SEATTLE (AP) — King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht has fired a longtime detective for Facebook posts that mocked and endorsed violence against racial justice protesters. The Seattle Times reports the sheriff found Detective Mike Brown “badly damaged confidence and trust in the Sheriff’s Office.” Brown was formally fired Thursday, according to the sheriff’s findings following a due process hearing. He had been a deputy for over 40 years who had been a member of the protection unit assigned to King County Executive Dow Constantine. Brown can challenge his termination through a grievance procedure. King County Police Officers Guild President Mike Mansanarez did not immediately respond to messages Friday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PREFERENTIAL ACCESS

Members of Congress seek ban on preferential vaccine access

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — More than two dozen members of the U.S. House of Representatives have called on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to ban health care providers from offering special access to COVID-19 vaccines. The Seattle Times reported Friday that Washington Reps. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, and Suzan DelBene, D-Medina organized and wrote the Thursday to HHS acting secretary Norris Cochran. The letter asks the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to add an “explicit ban on preferential access” to the agreement that vaccine providers must sign with the federal government before they can receive and administer vaccine.

NATURAL GAS LEAK-BOEING FIELD

Natural gas leak prompts evacuations at Boeing Field

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a natural gas leak that prompted an evacuation of the terminal at King County International Airport-Boeing Field has been secured and flights were scheduled to resume Friday evening. The Seattle Fire Department said Friday afternoon that crews had confirmed dangerous levels of natural gas within a commercial building in the 7000 block of Airport Way South. Fire crews established a perimeter of at least 1,000 feet in all directions. Seattle police said officers were helping with traffic control and that people should avoid the area. The Fire Department said just after 3:30 p.m. that Puget Sound Energy had secured the leak and that the area was being ventilated. No injuries were reported.

AP-US-AMAZON-LAWSUIT

Amazon sues NY attorney general to stop virus probe

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is suing the attorney general of New York. The company is trying to stop Attorney General Letitia James from suing the company over its coronavirus safety protocols and the firing of one of its outspoken workers. Amazon says in the lawsuit filed Friday in Brooklyn federal court that James overstepped her authority by trying to regulate coronavirus safety protocols at its warehouse in New York’s Staten Island borough. The company says James threatened to sue if Amazon didn’t agree to her list of demands, including rehiring the worker, Christian Smalls, and paying him large sums of money. In a statement Friday, James said she will continue to review her legal options and called Amazon’s lawsuit a sad attempt at distracting from its safety record.

EXONERATED MAN-LAWSUIT

Washington state man exonerated of murder files lawsuit

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state man exonerated of murder after serving more than 20 years in prison has sued King County, the city of Bothell and several deputies and police officers. The Seattle Times reported that 42-year-old Ian Simmers filed the lawsuit claiming authorities violated state and federal law during the 1995 investigation that Simmers said led to his wrongful conviction. Simmers is seeking unspecified compensatory damages, attorneys’ fees and costs. A King County Superior Court jury convicted Simmers in March 1996 of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 35-year-old Rodney Gochanour. He served about 23 years before he was exonerated two years ago when new DNA evidence emerged.

YALE STUDENT KILLED

Reward offered in search for person of interest in Yale case

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of a 29-year-old Massachusetts man named as a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a Yale graduate student last weekend in Connecticut. Authorities said the man they are seeking, Qinxuan Pan, could be staying with friends or family in the Duluth or Brookhaven areas of Georgia, near Atlanta. Pan was last seen driving in that area with family members during early morning hours of Thursday. Yale University student Kevin Jiang was shot multiple times and found lying outside his car in New Haven.