Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. MST

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — A winter storm has blanketed the Pacific Northwest with ice and snow, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power and prompting Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to declare a state of emergency. Freezing rain left roads, power lines and trees coated in ice in the Portland, Oregon, region. By Saturday morning, more than 1,200 power lines were down, leaving 270,000 people without power. Snow was expected to continue falling in Washington, Oregon and Idaho on Saturday, with more wet weather expected Sunday night. Meanwhile, Montana and Wyoming were blasted with artic cold, the wind chill reaching as low as 50 degrees below zero in some areas.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Two brothers from Kansas and Idaho are facing federal charges stemming from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The FBI said William Pope, of Topeka, Kansas, and Michael Pope, of Sandpoint, Idaho, were arrested Friday. They both face numerous charges including disorderly conduct in a Capitol building. William Pope was arrested without incident and is being held in the Shawnee County jail. He ran unsuccessfully for the Topeka City Council in 2019 and was an adjunct instructor at Fort Hays State from January 2016 until May 2020. Michael Pope surrendered to FBI agents in Idaho and was taken into custody without incident.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation aimed at making it more difficult to get initiatives or referendums on Idaho ballots has been introduced. The Senate State Affairs Committee cleared the way Friday for a hearing on the measure put forward by Republican Sen. Steve Vick. Current rules require signatures from 6% of registered voters in each of 18 districts in 18 months. The proposed law would change that to requiring 6% of registered voters in all 35 Idaho legislative districts in 18 months. In 2019, Republican Gov. Brad Little vetoed similar bills, citing concerns the changes wouldn’t stand up in court.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to make permanent changes in Idaho’s absentee ballot counting procedure is headed to the full Senate. The Senate State Affairs Committee on Friday approved the measure intended to speed absentee vote counting. It was used in the last general election and spurred by the coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers during an August special session approved a law allowing the opening and scanning of absentee ballots beginning seven days before Election Day. But that law expired on Dec. 31. Election officials say the change allowed county clerks to quickly report results of the November election after receiving about 400,000 absentee ballots.