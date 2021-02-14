Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — A winter storm has blanketed the Pacific Northwest with ice and snow, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power and prompting Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to declare a state of emergency. Freezing rain left roads, power lines and trees coated in ice in the Portland, Oregon, region. By Saturday morning, more than 1,200 power lines were down, leaving 270,000 people without power. Snow was expected to continue falling in Washington, Oregon and Idaho on Saturday, with more wet weather expected Sunday night. Meanwhile, Montana and Wyoming were blasted with artic cold, the wind chill reaching as low as 50 degrees below zero in some areas.

UNDATED (AP) — On this Valentine’s Day, Americans are searching for ways to celebrate love amid so much sickness and isolation as the coronavirus pandemic stretches past its year anniversary. Some are clinging to hope – seen in the most vulnerable and frontline workers getting vaccinated, in restaurants in the hardest hit places beginning to reopen, in case numbers starting to wane. But the death toll is still climbing toward a half-million dead in the United States and many remain shuttered in their homes.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Pacific Northwest started seeing more snow and some freezing rain Friday afternoon after snow fell throughout parts of Washington and Oregon on Thursday. The storm arrived Friday afternoon bringing a high potential for significant freezing rain in Oregon’s Central Willamette Valley including Salem and across the Portland metro. Weather Service meteorologist Colby Newman told the Statesman Journal that much ice would make roads dangerous and potentially cause widespread power outages. A winter storm warning was also issued in western Washington with up to 8 inches of snow expected in the greater Seattle area into Saturday while the south Puget Sound could see up to a foot.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials from the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday that four people in Oregon, who have been fully vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, tested positive for the coronavirus. Oregon is among the first states nationwide to report “breakthrough cases” — people who tested positive for coronavirus at least 14 days after receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Officials say it is likely Oregon, and other states, will report more cases like this. Health experts are monitoring the cases and genome sequencing is underway, with results expected next week.