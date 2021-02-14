Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — Six counties in south-central Washington have been approved to move to Phase 2 of reopening and can immediately ease COVID restrictions. Benton, Franklin, Yakima, Kittitas, Walla Walla and Columbia counties were the last of the state’s 39 counties to be moved into Phase 2 by the Department of Health. That means restaurants and bars can serve food and drink indoors, fitness centers can offer more services, and movie theaters and other indoor entertainment businesses can reopen. All will be limited to 25% capacity. The change came after a data error was discovered that had skewed the region’s COVID-19 reopening metrics.. A Walla Walla hospital had incorrectly reported its hospital data for new COVID-19 patients, instead reporting data for all new patients.

UNDATED (AP) — At least 200,000 people are still without power in the Portland, Oregon, area after a winter storm blanketed the Pacific Northwest with ice and snow and made travel treacherous. One of the area’s main utilities warned Sunday that some people could experience multiple or prolonged outages as more wind and ice threaten to bring down tree limbs and power lines. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown praised utility workers and first responders but urged everyone else to remain at home as much as possible. The latest Pacific storm system was also expected to bring snow to the mountains of the Northwest and the Intermountain West through Monday night.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democrats who prosecuted Donald Trump’s impeachment trial are facing criticism from some senators over an attempt to call witnesses. House impeachment managers surprised most everyone Saturday with an announcement that they would seek to depose Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington state. She had shared her account of a call between Trump and the top House Republican as rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Senators said calling witnesses could extend the trial for weeks. In the end, Democrats read a statement from the lawmaker into the record. The Senate later voted to acquit Trump of the impeachment charge.

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — A Redmond man has been charged with murder after prosecutors said he killed his 8-year-old son before attempting to harm himself. According to court records, 38-year-old Omid Mola was booked into the King County Jail on a first-degree murder charge Friday afternoon. In charging documents, prosecutors say Mola waited until after his wife’s 24-hour work shift ended on Tuesday before attacking their son with a knife. Responding officers found the child dead, and Mola unresponsive but alive nearby. Mola has not yet entered a plea and it’s not clear if he has obtained an attorney.