Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with knowledge of the negotiations tells he Associated Press that left-hander James Paxton is returning to the Seattle Mariners after an injury filled end of his stint with the New York Yankees. The 32-year-old left-hander agreed to an $8.5 million, one-year contract, subject to a successful physical. Paxton was 41-26 with a 3.42 ERA for the Mariners from 2013-18. He was traded to the Yankees in November 2018 for left-hander Justus Sheffield, along with outfielder Dom Thompson-Williams and right-handed pitcher Erik Swanson.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Drew Timme scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as top-ranked and undefeated Gonzaga blasted San Francisco 100-61, lifting the Bulldogs to at least 20 wins for the 24th consecutive season.Aaron Cook, Joel Ayayi and Corey Kispert each scored 12 points for Gonzaga (20-0, 11-0 West Coast), which won its 24th consecutive game dating to last season. This was their fifth straight road game.Khalil Shabazz and Jamaree Bouyea each scored 14 points for San Francisco (10-10, 4-6), which lost for the 21st consecutive time to Gonzaga since its last victory in 2012.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Tahj Eaddy scored a season high 29 points, Evan Mobley had 20 points, 11 rebounds and six blocked shots and No. 20 Southern California beat Washington State 76-65 on Saturday night for its 10th straight victory over the Cougars. The Trojans improved to 17-3 overall and 11-2 in the Pac-12. They have won six straight and 12 of their last 13 games. They have held their last three opponents to 65 points or under. Eaddy was 10 of 16 from the field. His previous season high was against the Cougars on Jan. 16 when he scored 21 points. Dishon Jackson had 18 points for the Cougars.

SEATTLE (AP) — Johnny Juzang scored 21 of his career-high 32 in the first half, and UCLA snapped a two-game losing streak holding off Washington 64-61. Juzang was the entirety of UCLA’s offense in the first half, and got just enough help from teammates over the final 20 minutes to hold off Washington’s late rally. UCLA had lost its previous two, and three of four after starting conference play 8-0. Marcus Tsohonis led Washington with 22 points off the bench, all coming in the second half.