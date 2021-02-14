Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 4:20 p.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-NORTHWEST-STORM

Northwest storm leaves at least 200,000 without power

At least 200,000 people are still without power in the Portland, Oregon, area after a winter storm blanketed the Pacific Northwest with ice and snow and made travel treacherous. One of the area’s main utilities warned Sunday that some people could experience multiple or prolonged outages as more wind and ice threaten to bring down tree limbs and power lines. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown praised utility workers and first responders but urged everyone else to remain at home as much as possible. The latest Pacific storm system was also expected to bring snow to the mountains of the Northwest and the Intermountain West through Monday night.

TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-WITNESSES

Dem retreat on witnesses brings messy end to Trump trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democrats who prosecuted Donald Trump’s impeachment trial are facing criticism from some senators over an attempt to call witnesses. House impeachment managers surprised most everyone Saturday with an announcement that they would seek to depose Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington state. She had shared her account of a call between Trump and the top House Republican as rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Senators said calling witnesses could extend the trial for weeks. In the end, Democrats read a statement from the lawmaker into the record. The Senate later voted to acquit Trump of the impeachment charge.

SON KILLED-FATHER CHARGED

Redmond man charged with murder in young son’s death

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — A Redmond man has been charged with murder after prosecutors said he killed his 8-year-old son before attempting to harm himself. According to court records, 38-year-old Omid Mola was booked into the King County Jail on a first-degree murder charge Friday afternoon. In charging documents, prosecutors say Mola waited until after his wife’s 24-hour work shift ended on Tuesday before attacking their son with a knife. Responding officers found the child dead, and Mola unresponsive but alive nearby. Mola has not yet entered a plea and it’s not clear if he has obtained an attorney.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINES

Washington to focus on 2nd COVID-19 doses next week

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state health officials said Friday the state will focus on administering second COVID-19 vaccine doses next week and because of that, appointments to get a first dose next week will be limited. The Department of Health says providers requested about 170,000 second doses for next week which is significantly higher than the state’s allocation of 92,325 second doses. The difference is likely because some providers in Washington used doses of vaccine intended to complete the two-dose vaccine series as an initial dose in January. Unfortunately, officials said, this means a portion of next week’s available first doses will need to be used to fully vaccinate these people.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK

Tight supply creates reluctance over federal vaccine sites

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma officials this week pulled the plug on a plan to have the federal government help set up large-scale coronavirus vaccination sites. The problem is that the vaccines would have come from the state’s existing allocation, which already is not going far enough. It’s not just Oklahoma. Governors and health officials in other states have been reluctant to sign on to a Biden administration plan to open 100 federally supported vaccination sites by the end of February. With vaccine supplies running tight, they want assurances that the doses will come from a separate federal supply and not their own.

BC-US-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-HERRERA-BEUTLER

Rep. Herrera Beutler in middle of impeachment trial turmoil

SEATTLE (AP) — Jaime Herrera Beutler has spent a decade in Congress as a low-key moderate Republican who largely avoided heated partisan battles. That changed with Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial. The Washington state congresswoman was at the center of a debate Saturday in the Senate over whether the former president dismissed lawmakers’ pleas for help when his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Her statement late Friday asserting that Trump rebuffed a request from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy upended Trump’s Senate trial and sparked a fight about calling Herrera Beutler as a witness. That outcome was avoided by a last-minute bargain between Democratic prosecutors and Trump’s lawyers.

COUNCILMEMBER THREATS-ARREST

Seattle Fire employee arrested after Councilmember threats

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police on Friday arrested a city fire department employee in connection with threats made to a city councilmember. In a statement authorities say the 42-year-old man, who was not identified, was booked for cyberstalking, computer trespass and identity theft as part of an ongoing probe. The statement did not identify the city councilmember, but in January Councilmember Kshama Sawant said she had received threats from an email address that appeared to belong to Seattle Fire Department employee. Police said there was an initial investigation into a fire department employee, which led them to a second employee of the organization. Authorities say the first employee was eliminated as a suspect, but the second employee now faces charges.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-POLICING BLACK CHILDREN

‘I am a child!’ Pepper spray reflects policing of Black kids

A police officer using pepper spray against a handcuffed 9-year-old Black girl in Rochester, New York, shows that Black children are not exempt from law enforcement mistreatment of Black people. Advocates say societal stereotyping of Black children as appearing older than they are and as threatening or dangerous leads to officers treating them in ways they wouldn’t dream of treating white children. The child’s mother says she didn’t think the white officers saw her daughter the same way that they would have seen a white child. One study found Black children and teenagers were six times as likely to die from police gunfire as white children.

DETECTIVE FIRED-RACIST POSTS

Sheriff fires deputy who posted ‘All Lives Splatter’ meme

SEATTLE (AP) — King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht has fired a longtime detective for Facebook posts that mocked and endorsed violence against racial justice protesters. The Seattle Times reports the sheriff found Detective Mike Brown “badly damaged confidence and trust in the Sheriff’s Office.” Brown was formally fired Thursday, according to the sheriff’s findings following a due process hearing. He had been a deputy for over 40 years who had been a member of the protection unit assigned to King County Executive Dow Constantine. Brown can challenge his termination through a grievance procedure. King County Police Officers Guild President Mike Mansanarez did not immediately respond to messages Friday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PREFERENTIAL ACCESS

Members of Congress seek ban on preferential vaccine access

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — More than two dozen members of the U.S. House of Representatives have called on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to ban health care providers from offering special access to COVID-19 vaccines. The Seattle Times reported Friday that Washington Reps. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, and Suzan DelBene, D-Medina organized and wrote the Thursday to HHS acting secretary Norris Cochran. The letter asks the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to add an “explicit ban on preferential access” to the agreement that vaccine providers must sign with the federal government before they can receive and administer vaccine.