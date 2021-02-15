Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — At least 200,000 people are still without power in the Portland, Oregon, area after a winter storm blanketed the Pacific Northwest with ice and snow and made travel treacherous. One of the area’s main utilities warned Sunday that some people could experience multiple or prolonged outages as more wind and ice threaten to bring down tree limbs and power lines. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown praised utility workers and first responders but urged everyone else to remain at home as much as possible. The latest Pacific storm system was also expected to bring snow to the mountains of the Northwest and the Intermountain West through Monday night.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Two brothers from Kansas and Idaho are facing federal charges stemming from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The FBI said William Pope, of Topeka, Kansas, and Michael Pope, of Sandpoint, Idaho, were arrested Friday. They both face numerous charges including disorderly conduct in a Capitol building. William Pope was arrested without incident and is being held in the Shawnee County jail. He ran unsuccessfully for the Topeka City Council in 2019 and was an adjunct instructor at Fort Hays State from January 2016 until May 2020. Michael Pope surrendered to FBI agents in Idaho and was taken into custody without incident.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation aimed at making it more difficult to get initiatives or referendums on Idaho ballots has been introduced. The Senate State Affairs Committee cleared the way Friday for a hearing on the measure put forward by Republican Sen. Steve Vick. Current rules require signatures from 6% of registered voters in each of 18 districts in 18 months. The proposed law would change that to requiring 6% of registered voters in all 35 Idaho legislative districts in 18 months. In 2019, Republican Gov. Brad Little vetoed similar bills, citing concerns the changes wouldn’t stand up in court.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to make permanent changes in Idaho’s absentee ballot counting procedure is headed to the full Senate. The Senate State Affairs Committee on Friday approved the measure intended to speed absentee vote counting. It was used in the last general election and spurred by the coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers during an August special session approved a law allowing the opening and scanning of absentee ballots beginning seven days before Election Day. But that law expired on Dec. 31. Election officials say the change allowed county clerks to quickly report results of the November election after receiving about 400,000 absentee ballots.