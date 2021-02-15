Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — At least 200,000 people are still without power in the Portland, Oregon, area after a winter storm blanketed the Pacific Northwest with ice and snow and made travel treacherous. One of the area’s main utilities warned Sunday that some people could experience multiple or prolonged outages as more wind and ice threaten to bring down tree limbs and power lines. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown praised utility workers and first responders but urged everyone else to remain at home as much as possible. The latest Pacific storm system was also expected to bring snow to the mountains of the Northwest and the Intermountain West through Monday night.

UNDATED (AP) — On this Valentine’s Day, Americans are searching for ways to celebrate love amid so much sickness and isolation as the coronavirus pandemic stretches past its year anniversary. Some are clinging to hope – seen in the most vulnerable and frontline workers getting vaccinated, in restaurants in the hardest hit places beginning to reopen, in case numbers starting to wane. But the death toll is still climbing toward a half-million dead in the United States and many remain shuttered in their homes.

UNDATED (AP) — For married couples in the U.S., the pandemic has posed a host of new tests, bringing some closer, tearing others apart. Spending more time together is a common result of lockdowns, furloughs and layoffs, and this has been a blessing for some couples. But for some spouses who have been deprived of opportunities for individual pursuits, the increased time together has just increased existing tensions. Comprehensive national statistics on marriage and divorce during the pandemic won’t be compiled for many months. But the numbers available thus far from a few states suggest there’s been a sharp decline in each category.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials from the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday that four people in Oregon, who have been fully vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, tested positive for the coronavirus. Oregon is among the first states nationwide to report “breakthrough cases” — people who tested positive for coronavirus at least 14 days after receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Officials say it is likely Oregon, and other states, will report more cases like this. Health experts are monitoring the cases and genome sequencing is underway, with results expected next week.