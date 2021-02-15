Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington State Trooper’s 2018 death has been reclassified as occurring in the line of duty after an investigation determined her fatal cancer was caused by exposure to toxic chemicals during an illegal auto-wrecking investigation. Trooper S. Renee Padgett was 50 when she died on Sept. 4, 2018, after a long battle with cancer. Padgett was a trooper for 27 years, working first in Gig Harbor, then in Bellevue where she was a wrecking-yard trooper. They inspect wrecking yards, scrap processors and hulk haulers. After her death, a forensic review by state labor officials and the EPA determined Padgett’s cancer was caused by exposure to toxic chemicals.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A car fell from the Glenn L. Jackson Memorial Bridge and into the Columbia River Sunday night. That prompted a search effort by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Unit. The vehicle was discovered but divers had not entered the water to search as of 8:25 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue spokesperson Tremaine Clayton said. The vehicle was reportedly traveling south on the span of Interstate 205 that connects Oregon and Washington. The frigid weather and snowfall that blanketed the Portland area led officials to urge motorists to stay home Sunday.

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — Six counties in south-central Washington have been approved to move to Phase 2 of reopening and can immediately ease COVID restrictions. Benton, Franklin, Yakima, Kittitas, Walla Walla and Columbia counties were the last of the state’s 39 counties to be moved into Phase 2 by the Department of Health. That means restaurants and bars can serve food and drink indoors, fitness centers can offer more services, and movie theaters and other indoor entertainment businesses can reopen. All will be limited to 25% capacity. The change came after a data error was discovered that had skewed the region’s COVID-19 reopening metrics.. A Walla Walla hospital had incorrectly reported its hospital data for new COVID-19 patients, instead reporting data for all new patients.

UNDATED (AP) — At least 200,000 people are still without power in the Portland, Oregon, area after a winter storm blanketed the Pacific Northwest with ice and snow and made travel treacherous. One of the area’s main utilities warned Sunday that some people could experience multiple or prolonged outages as more wind and ice threaten to bring down tree limbs and power lines. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown praised utility workers and first responders but urged everyone else to remain at home as much as possible. The latest Pacific storm system was also expected to bring snow to the mountains of the Northwest and the Intermountain West through Monday night.