Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

DALLAS (AP) — Damian Lillard hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer in the final minute, and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame another high-scoring outing from Luka Doncic in a 121-118 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The young Dallas sensation scored 44 points two nights after getting a career-high 46 in a victory over New Orleans. The Mavericks had a four-game winning streak end while the Trail Blazers won their fourth straight. Lillard finished with 34 points and 11 assists.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Sam Thomas scored 20 points, including hitting a career-high six 3-pointers, and Aari McDonald also had 20 points to help No. 10 Arizona run its winning streak to six games with a 75-53 Pac-12 victory over Washington. Cate Reese had 12 points, Shaina Pellington had 11 points and Thomas added a season-high seven rebounds for the Wildcats (14-2, 12-2), off to their best league start in program history. Quay Miller had 13 points and nine rebounds and Haley Van Dyke had 12 points for the Huskies (5-11, 2-11), who broke an eight-game losing streak at Arizona State on Friday.

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Remy Martin scored 23 points and his 3-pointer with 37 seconds left broke a 68-all tie and Arizona State held on to beat Oregon State 75-73 in a wild finish. Martin’s go-ahead 3 was the only one he made in a 1-for-6 effort from behind the arc; part of a 5-for-18 overall effort. He made up for it, however, sinking 12 of 16 free throws. Martin and Holland Woods each sank a pair of foul shots in a 13-second span to seal the win for Arizona State. Head coach Bobby Hurley hit the century mark in victories as the Sun Devils’ coach.

UNDATED (AP) — College basketball’s new bloods have continued to play well while the bluebloods have struggled during the coronavirus pandemic. Programs like top-ranked Gonzaga and No. 5 Villanova continue to thrive through the stops and starts of the 2020-21 season with veteran-led teams. Traditional bluebloods like Kentucky, Duke, North Carolina and Kansas that often rely heavily on star freshmen have struggled to find consistency after a short lead-up to the season.