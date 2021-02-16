BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 4:30 p.m.

NORTHWEST STORM

PORTLAND, Ore. – Tens of thousands of people remained without power Tuesday in the Portland, Oregon, area as crews raced to restore electricity after an icy weekend winter storm downed more than 5,000 power lines. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

SEATTTLE – Washington state is expanding COVID-19 testing options for many public schools and Gov. Jay Inslee said more students should have access to in-person learning. SENT: 320 words.

SPORTS BKC—T25-THIS WEEK

Third-ranked Michigan and fourth-ranked Ohio State have found themselves atop the crowd of teams chasing unbeatens Gonzaga and Baylor. By Aaron Beard. SENT: 555 words.

IN BRIEF

—VIRUS OUTBREAK-SIX MILES FOR A SHOT: Seattle woman, 90, walks 6 miles through snow for vaccine.

—SUSPENDED LICENSE LAW: Washington law would end license suspension for unpaid fines.

—HOMELESS-MERCER ISLAND: Mercer Island considers homeless ordinance.

—EARTHQUAKE EARLY WARNING SYSTEM: Earthquake warning system to roll out to Oregon, Washington.