Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

SEATTLE (AP) — A winter storm that blanketed the Pacific Northwest with ice and snow is causing lingering problems. Portland General Electric’s map of power outages listed about 270,000 customers without electricity Monday afternoon, most in Clackamas County, after heavy snow and then ice brought down tree branches this weekend. Flooding was a concern in parts of Idaho and Washington state, where storm drains are blocked. Milder Pacific air arrived Monday in western Washington, with rain expected and snow melting. Heavy snow is still falling in the Cascade Range, bringing concerns about avalanches. Mountain passes could see 15 to 30 inches of new snow through Tuesday night.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A Republican congressman has proposed removing four hydroelectric dams in the Pacific Northwest as part of a sweeping plan to save salmon populations and provide aid to farmers and others. The $33.5 billion proposal from Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho was announced earlier this month. Now the question is: Can it win approval from Congress and the Biden administration? The plan calls for removing one dam in 2030 and the other three the following year. The dams were built in the 1950s and 1960s to provide power, flood control and irrigation water.

BEND, Ore. (AP) — An outbreak of COVID-19 traced to Summit High School students who attended a party a week ago had infected 24 students. Officials extended the closure of in-person classes at the Bend school through Friday. School principal Michael McDonald said in an email that Deschutes County had confirmed 24 cases of COVID-19 among youth who attend Summit High and were primary or secondary exposures from the party. To prevent the potential spread of the virus, the school will return to distance learning through Friday. They expect to return to in-person classes Feb. 22. That will allow a 10-day quarantine from the last time students were in the school building.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A car fell from the Glenn L. Jackson Memorial Bridge and into the Columbia River Sunday night. That prompted a search effort by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Unit. The vehicle was discovered but divers had not entered the water to search as of 8:25 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue spokesperson Tremaine Clayton said. The vehicle was reportedly traveling south on the span of Interstate 205 that connects Oregon and Washington. The frigid weather and snowfall that blanketed the Portland area led officials to urge motorists to stay home Sunday.