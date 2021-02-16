Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state is expanding COVID-19 testing options for many public schools and Gov. Jay Inslee said more students should have access to in-person learning. Decisions about how and when to reopen schools to students are largely left to individual districts. Many districts – including Seattle, the state’s largest – have been closed for in-person instruction for almost a year during the pandemic. At a news conference Tuesday Inslee said moving toward more in-person instruction is in line with the scientific consensus and the latest guidance from federal officials. done safely. Inslee said as of now about 200,00 students in Washington were receiving some in-person schooling. There are more than 1 million public school students in Washington.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people remained without power Tuesday in the Portland, Oregon, area as crews raced to restore electricity after an icy weekend winter storm downed more than 5,000 power lines. Portland General Electric’s map of power outages listed about 200,000 customers without electricity, while Pacific Power listed about 20,000 in Salem and Portland area. A weekend weather system brought heavy snow across the Pacific Northwest, with Seattle seeing more than a foot fall Saturday through Monday. But it was northwest Oregon that saw the most severe effects as icy conditions downed trees, collapsed roofs and made driving dangerous.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake early warning system known as ShakeAlert will be capable of delivering alerts directly to wireless devices in Oregon on March 11 and to Washington state in May. The USGS announced the target for completing the West Coast rollout on Tuesday. The ShakeAlert system warns of significant quakes and has been enabled in California since October 2019. The system uses a network of sensors that detect the start of an earthquake and calculates magnitude, location and the expected amount of shaking. It sends the information in real time to distributors that send out alerts to cellphones and the internet.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Legislature has approved a bill that would waive some graduation requirements for individual students during a state of emergency. The measure is an effort to help some students who may have struggled during the last year of online learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature. The bill is a more permanent extension of a measure passed last session, which allowed school districts to provide temporary waivers for students in the class of 2020 who were on track to graduate before the pandemic disrupted their learning.