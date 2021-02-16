Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Kiana Williams scored 20 points, Cameron Brink had 16 points and nine rebounds, and No. 6 Stanford beat No. 13 Oregon 63-61. Lexie Hull had 13 points and seven rebounds as the Cardinal) remained in first place in the Pac-12. Taylor Mikesell scored 13 points to lead the Ducks, who sit fourth in the conference. Nyara Sabally added 12 points and seven rebounds before fouling out, and Te-Hina Paopao had 11 points and nine rebounds. Oregon trailed by 15 in the first half but tied it at 47 on a 3-pointer by Erin Boley with 8:34 left in the game.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Marcus Tsohonis scored a career-high 29 points, including a winning floater in the lane with 2.4 seconds left, and Washington edged rival Washington State 65-63. It was an offensive struggle for both teams but a thrilling finish was set up when Jamal Bey only 1 of 2 free throws to give the Huskies a 63-61 lead with 15.5 seconds to go. Washington State point guard Noah Williams took the inbounds pass and raced the length of the court, going down the lane for a layup with 10 seconds left to tie it at 63. Tsohonis went the other way and drove into the lane, making a floater over Williams from just inside the foul line. Williams’ half-court heave at the buzzer went over the backboard. Aljaz Kunc scored 14 for WSU.

UNDATED (AP) — Gonzaga and Baylor lead an unchanged quartet atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, while Kansas has returned to the rankings at No. 23. Coach Mark Few’s Bulldogs received 59 of 64 first-place votes in the latest Top 25. Scott Drew’s Bears claimed the other five. Those two teams have been 1-2 in all 13 polls this season. Michigan, Ohio State and Illinois rounded out the top 5. Kansas fell out of last week’s poll for the first time in 12 years but joined No. 24 Arkansas and No. 25 San Diego State as the week’s new additions. Oklahoma State, Purdue and Rutgers fell out of the rankings.