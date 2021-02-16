ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

5 Star Draw

02-11-31-39-42

(two, eleven, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $825,000

Mega Millions

01-36-44-54-66, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 3

(one, thirty-six, forty-four, fifty-four, sixty-six; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $96 million

Pick 3 Day

1-1-7

(one, one, seven)

Pick 3 Night

8-6-1

(eight, six, one)

Pick 4 Day

1-6-6-4

(one, six, six, four)

Pick 4 Night

0-4-6-1

(zero, four, six, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $66 million