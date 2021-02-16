AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Tuesday, Feb. 16 9:00 AM Idaho Gov. Little’s public schedule – Idaho Governor Brad Little chairs Land Board Meeting (9:00 AM MST), and hosts statewide AARP telephone town hall to provide information and answer questions regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) in Idaho (12:00 PM MST)

Participants can join AARP telephone town hall by dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 or register in advance by visiting https://vekeo.com/aarpidaho/

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Feb. 16 12:00 PM American Heart Association ‘Go Red For Women’ Digital Experience (virtual)

Tuesday, Feb. 16 1:00 PM Idaho Board of Correction meeting

Location: Idaho Department of Correction, 1299 N Orchard St, Boise, ID

Tuesday, Feb. 16 2:30 PM Idaho Department of Health and Welfare holds coronavirus vaccine media briefing (virtual) – Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) holds media briefing about the status of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine in Idaho, with DHW Director Dave Jeppesen, Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch, Dr Christine Hahn and Idaho Immunization Program manager Sarah Leeds

Members of the working media who would like to participate should RSVP in email to Zachary Clark, Zachary.Clark@dhw.idaho.gov, before 12 PM Tuesday. The general public can join the briefing in listen/watch-only mode by selecting this link: https://idhw.webex.com/idhw/onstage/g.php?MTID=e1fa1bfb68a9caac7e473bbd023a616e6

Wednesday, Feb. 17 – Thursday, Feb. 18 1:00 PM Idaho State Board of Education regular meeting (virtual)

The two-day meeting will be carried via livestream on the State Board’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7j4VGGyNzPa6g6a-zVTHnA

Thursday, Feb. 18 8:00 AM Idaho Board of Health and Welfare holds regular meeting (virtual)

