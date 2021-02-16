Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Congressman hopes politics align on divisive Northwest dams

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A Republican congressman has proposed removing four hydroelectric dams in the Pacific Northwest as part of a sweeping plan to save salmon populations and provide aid to farmers and others. The $33.5 billion proposal from Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho was announced earlier this month. Now the question is: Can it win approval from Congress and the Biden administration? The plan calls for removing one dam in 2030 and the other three the following year. The dams were built in the 1950s and 1960s to provide power, flood control and irrigation water.

Northwest winter storm leaves outages, possible flooding

SEATTLE (AP) — A winter storm that blanketed the Pacific Northwest with ice and snow is causing lingering problems. Portland General Electric’s map of power outages listed about 270,000 customers without electricity Monday afternoon, most in Clackamas County, after heavy snow and then ice brought down tree branches this weekend. Flooding was a concern in parts of Idaho and Washington state, where storm drains are blocked. Milder Pacific air arrived Monday in western Washington, with rain expected and snow melting. Heavy snow is still falling in the Cascade Range, bringing concerns about avalanches. Mountain passes could see 15 to 30 inches of new snow through Tuesday night.

Bison largely remaining within the boundaries of Yellowstone

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Officials say bison have largely stayed in Yellowstone National Park and avoided being captured by park officials or killed by hunters this winter. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesperson Morgan Jacobsen says most of the animals have remained within the park’s borders on the slopes above Gardiner. Bison migrate to lower elevations outside of the park annually in search of food, which is when they are trapped at the park’s Stephens Creek Capture Facility and killed by hunters after crossing over the park border. Officials estimate the park’s bison population was about 4,730 in October.

Authorities capture dangerous fugitive in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — A dangerous fugitive was captured after a weekend shootout with U.S. Marshals left one suspect dead in Pocatello, Idaho. Bingham County sheriff’s deputies apprehended Richard “Rocky” Iverson of Blackfoot around 7:15 p.m. Sunday. He was arrested without incident at a home near Moreland. Police launched the manhunt after a Saturday night shootout behind City Hall that left one suspect dead and a dangerous armed fugitive on the loose. One of the suspects died at the scene after being shot by one of the Marshals. The other suspect was Iverson. Pocatello police issued a citywide warning to the public to be on the lookout for him.

2 brothers from Kansas, Idaho arrested in Capitol riots

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Two brothers from Kansas and Idaho are facing federal charges stemming from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The FBI said William Pope, of Topeka, Kansas, and Michael Pope, of Sandpoint, Idaho, were arrested Friday. They both face numerous charges including disorderly conduct in a Capitol building. William Pope was arrested without incident and is being held in the Shawnee County jail. He ran unsuccessfully for the Topeka City Council in 2019 and was an adjunct instructor at Fort Hays State from January 2016 until May 2020. Michael Pope surrendered to FBI agents in Idaho and was taken into custody without incident.

Bill would make it harder to get initiatives on Idaho ballot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation aimed at making it more difficult to get initiatives or referendums on Idaho ballots has been introduced. The Senate State Affairs Committee cleared the way Friday for a hearing on the measure put forward by Republican Sen. Steve Vick. Current rules require signatures from 6% of registered voters in each of 18 districts in 18 months. The proposed law would change that to requiring 6% of registered voters in all 35 Idaho legislative districts in 18 months. In 2019, Republican Gov. Brad Little vetoed similar bills, citing concerns the changes wouldn’t stand up in court.