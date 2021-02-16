Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — A winter storm that blanketed the Pacific Northwest with ice and snow is causing lingering problems. Portland General Electric’s map of power outages listed about 270,000 customers without electricity Monday afternoon, most in Clackamas County, after heavy snow and then ice brought down tree branches this weekend. Flooding was a concern in parts of Idaho and Washington state, where storm drains are blocked. Milder Pacific air arrived Monday in western Washington, with rain expected and snow melting. Heavy snow is still falling in the Cascade Range, bringing concerns about avalanches. Mountain passes could see 15 to 30 inches of new snow through Tuesday night.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A Republican congressman has proposed removing four hydroelectric dams in the Pacific Northwest as part of a sweeping plan to save salmon populations and provide aid to farmers and others. The $33.5 billion proposal from Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho was announced earlier this month. Now the question is: Can it win approval from Congress and the Biden administration? The plan calls for removing one dam in 2030 and the other three the following year. The dams were built in the 1950s and 1960s to provide power, flood control and irrigation water.

BEND, Ore. (AP) — An outbreak of COVID-19 traced to Summit High School students who attended a party a week ago had infected 24 students. Officials extended the closure of in-person classes at the Bend school through Friday. School principal Michael McDonald said in an email that Deschutes County had confirmed 24 cases of COVID-19 among youth who attend Summit High and were primary or secondary exposures from the party. To prevent the potential spread of the virus, the school will return to distance learning through Friday. They expect to return to in-person classes Feb. 22. That will allow a 10-day quarantine from the last time students were in the school building.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A car fell from the Glenn L. Jackson Memorial Bridge and into the Columbia River Sunday night. That prompted a search effort by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Unit. The vehicle was discovered but divers had not entered the water to search as of 8:25 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue spokesperson Tremaine Clayton said. The vehicle was reportedly traveling south on the span of Interstate 205 that connects Oregon and Washington. The frigid weather and snowfall that blanketed the Portland area led officials to urge motorists to stay home Sunday.

On this Valentine’s Day, Americans are searching for ways to celebrate love amid so much sickness and isolation as the coronavirus pandemic stretches past its year anniversary. Some are clinging to hope – seen in the most vulnerable and frontline workers getting vaccinated, in restaurants in the hardest hit places beginning to reopen, in case numbers starting to wane. But the death toll is still climbing toward a half-million dead in the United States and many remain shuttered in their homes.

For married couples in the U.S., the pandemic has posed a host of new tests, bringing some closer, tearing others apart. Spending more time together is a common result of lockdowns, furloughs and layoffs, and this has been a blessing for some couples. But for some spouses who have been deprived of opportunities for individual pursuits, the increased time together has just increased existing tensions. Comprehensive national statistics on marriage and divorce during the pandemic won’t be compiled for many months. But the numbers available thus far from a few states suggest there’s been a sharp decline in each category.

At least 200,000 people are still without power in the Portland, Oregon, area after a winter storm blanketed the Pacific Northwest with ice and snow and made travel treacherous. One of the area’s main utilities warned Sunday that some people could experience multiple or prolonged outages as more wind and ice threaten to bring down tree limbs and power lines. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown praised utility workers and first responders but urged everyone else to remain at home as much as possible. The latest Pacific storm system was also expected to bring snow to the mountains of the Northwest and the Intermountain West through Monday night.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials from the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday that four people in Oregon, who have been fully vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, tested positive for the coronavirus. Oregon is among the first states nationwide to report “breakthrough cases” — people who tested positive for coronavirus at least 14 days after receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Officials say it is likely Oregon, and other states, will report more cases like this. Health experts are monitoring the cases and genome sequencing is underway, with results expected next week.