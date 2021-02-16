Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Inslee urges in-person classes, virus school testing upped

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state is expanding COVID-19 testing options for many public schools and Gov. Jay Inslee said more students should have access to in-person learning. Decisions about how and when to reopen schools to students are largely left to individual districts. Many districts – including Seattle, the state’s largest – have been closed for in-person instruction for almost a year during the pandemic. At a news conference Tuesday Inslee said moving toward more in-person instruction is in line with the scientific consensus and the latest guidance from federal officials. done safely. Inslee said as of now about 200,00 students in Washington were receiving some in-person schooling. There are more than 1 million public school students in Washington.

NORTHWEST STORM

More than 200,000 without power in Oregon following storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people remained without power Tuesday in the Portland, Oregon, area as crews raced to restore electricity after an icy weekend winter storm downed more than 5,000 power lines. Portland General Electric’s map of power outages listed about 200,000 customers without electricity, while Pacific Power listed about 20,000 in Salem and Portland area. A weekend weather system brought heavy snow across the Pacific Northwest, with Seattle seeing more than a foot fall Saturday through Monday. But it was northwest Oregon that saw the most severe effects as icy conditions downed trees, collapsed roofs and made driving dangerous.

EARTHQUAKE EARLY WARNING SYSTEM

Earthquake warning system to roll out to Oregon, Washington

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake early warning system known as ShakeAlert will be capable of delivering alerts directly to wireless devices in Oregon on March 11 and to Washington state in May. The USGS announced the target for completing the West Coast rollout on Tuesday. The ShakeAlert system warns of significant quakes and has been enabled in California since October 2019. The system uses a network of sensors that detect the start of an earthquake and calculates magnitude, location and the expected amount of shaking. It sends the information in real time to distributors that send out alerts to cellphones and the internet.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-GRADUATION WAIVERS

Washington Legislature passes graduation waiver measure

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Legislature has approved a bill that would waive some graduation requirements for individual students during a state of emergency. The measure is an effort to help some students who may have struggled during the last year of online learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature. The bill is a more permanent extension of a measure passed last session, which allowed school districts to provide temporary waivers for students in the class of 2020 who were on track to graduate before the pandemic disrupted their learning.

HOMELESS-MERCER ISLAND

Mercer Island considers homeless ordinance

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — The Mercer Island City Council is considering an ordinance that would prohibit camping on all public property, and direct homeless people to shelters in other cities. City officials say the ordinance will help people living outdoors or in their cars, as well as address residents’ safety concerns. But an organized group of Mercer Island residents and the ACLU of Washington say the proposal criminalizes homelessness without addressing homelessness’ underlying causes. Mercer Island City Councilmembers plan to deliberate and potentially vote Tuesday on the ordinance. Under the plan, violations would be a misdemeanor offense, subject to fines of up to $1,000 and 90 days in jail.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SIX MILES FOR A SHOT

Seattle woman, 90, walks 6 miles through snow for vaccine

SEATTLE (AP) — A rare winter storm that dumped a foot of snow on Seattle couldn’t keep a 90-year-old woman from making her first COVID-19 vaccine appointment. The Seattle Times reports that Fran Goldman walked six miles round trip to get her shot. She had secured an appointment for Sunday morning, but on Friday and Saturday, a strong winter storm moved through the region, turning the city’s normally rainy streets into a winter scene of snowdrifts. Goldman dressed in fleece pants and a short-sleeved shirt so that the nurse could get to her arm easily. Over that, a fleece zip-up, then a down coat, then a rain jacket. She then put on snow boots, took her walking sticks and ventured out. But Goldman made it to her appointment, just 5 minutes late.

SUSPENDED LICENSE LAW

Washington law would end license suspension for unpaid fines

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — Lawmakers in Washington state have proposed a measure that would prevent authorities from suspending driver’s licenses when a person cannot pay or respond to a traffic ticket. The Kitsap Sun reported Monday that the measure sponsored by Democratic state Sen. Emily Randall would eliminate the practice of suspending licenses for those who are unable to pay off their traffic infractions. Twelve other states in the U.S. have enacted similar laws eliminating debt-based license suspension, including Oregon and California. The legislature has said that suspended licenses account for about 33% of the prosecutorial caseload in the state.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-EQUITY

Officials: Funds needed to ensure vaccine reaches minorities

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state and local leaders announced a effort to raise $30 million in private and public funds to ensure the COVID-19 vaccine makes it to under-served and minority communities. Gov. Jay Inslee, King County Executive Dow Constantine and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced the campaign, known as The All in WA Vaccine Equity Initiative, and why it is needed. Inslee says access to the vaccine is critical to make sure the state recovers from the crisis. The initiative aims to raise $15 million in private funds that will be added to a matching $15 million in public funds. The money will be administered by the All In WA Advisory Group.

NORTHWEST STORM

Northwest winter storm leaves outages, possible flooding

SEATTLE (AP) — A winter storm that blanketed the Pacific Northwest with ice and snow is causing lingering problems. Portland General Electric’s map of power outages listed about 270,000 customers without electricity Monday afternoon, most in Clackamas County, after heavy snow and then ice brought down tree branches this weekend. Flooding was a concern in parts of Idaho and Washington state, where storm drains are blocked. Milder Pacific air arrived Monday in western Washington, with rain expected and snow melting. Heavy snow is still falling in the Cascade Range, bringing concerns about avalanches. Mountain passes could see 15 to 30 inches of new snow through Tuesday night.

SNAKE RIVER DAMS-POLITICS

Congressman hopes politics align on divisive Northwest dams

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A Republican congressman has proposed removing four hydroelectric dams in the Pacific Northwest as part of a sweeping plan to save salmon populations and provide aid to farmers and others. The $33.5 billion proposal from Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho was announced earlier this month. Now the question is: Can it win approval from Congress and the Biden administration? The plan calls for removing one dam in 2030 and the other three the following year. The dams were built in the 1950s and 1960s to provide power, flood control and irrigation water.