Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Tuesday, Feb. 16 12:00 PM Clean Slate Initiative launch state campaigns in Texas, New York, Oregon and Delaware (virtual) – Clean Slate Initiative holds virtual roundtable discussion to announce the launch of four state campaigns in Texas, New York, Oregon and Delaware to pass Clean Slate legislation that would automatically clear criminal records for millions of people. Speakers include Clean Slate Initiative Managing Director Sheena Meade; Community Legal Services of Philadelphia Litigation Director Sharon Dietrich; Council on Criminal Justice Chief Policy Counsel Marc Levin; Responsible Business Initiative for Justice CEO Celia Ouellette; Sponsors Program Development Director Laura Johnson; Legal Aid Society Community Organizer Victor Dempsey; Texas Criminal Justice Coalition’s Maggie Luna; and Game Changers Community Organizer Dubard McGriff

Weblinks: https://cleanslateinitiative.org/

Contacts: Liv Kittel, Spitfire Strategies for Clean Slate, CleanSlate@SpitfireStrategies.com, 1 484 678 2775

Register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZuI_hHobQu6gpuuN3EyK8A

Tuesday, Feb. 16 6:00 PM Friends of the Columbia George webinar on eagle winter migration, behavior, and biology (virtual) – Friends of the Columbia George holds webinar on eagle winter migration, behavior, and biology andt he history of the Gorge Eagle Watch program in the gorge. Speakers include Columbia Gorge Discovery Center Raptor Educator Morgan Olson, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Wildlife Biologist Matthew SAtuber, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers The Dalles Lock and Dam Park Ranger Amber Tilton

Weblinks: https://gorgefriends.org/

Contacts: Friends of the Columbia River Gorge, friends@gorgefriends.org

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fly-like-an-eagle-exploring-winter-gorge-eagle-migration-tickets-138694333485

Thursday, Feb. 18 – Saturday, Feb. 27 PDX Jazz Festival – Biamp PDX Jazz Festival held virtually, streaming concerts from Portland, Havana, London, Johannesburg and Brooklyn. Festival traditionally takes place in venues throughout Portland, OR

Weblinks: https://pdxjazz.com/, https://twitter.com/pdxjazz

Contacts: Don Lucoff, Portland Jazz Festival, dlucoff@pdxjazz.com, 1 503 288 5299