BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

NORTHWEST STORM

PORTLAND, Ore. – Nearly 150,000 customers remained without power Wednesday in and around Portland, Oregon, nearly a week after a massive snow and ice storm swept into the Pacific Northwest, taking out hundreds of miles of power lines as ice-laden trees toppled across the region. By Sara Cline and Gillian Flaccus. DEVELOPING. AP Photos.

NORTHWEST STORM-FRED MEYER-FOOD

PORTLAND, Ore. – About a dozen police officers guarded dumpsters filled with perishable food outside a Portland, Oregon, Fred Meyer as people attempted to take the items that were discarded when the store lost power. SENT: 390 words.

AMAZON-PANDEMIC SAFETY

NEW YORK – The New York attorney general is suing Amazon over COVID-19 safety protocols, accusing the company of being more concerned with making money than protecting its workers from getting sick. By Joseph Pisani and Michelle Chapman. SENT: 530 words. AP Photos.

HOMELESS BAN-AFFLUENT COMMUNITY

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. – An affluent Seattle-area community has approved an ordinance prohibiting camping on public property, a measure the city says will connect homeless people to shelters but that might prove hard to enforce because of a federal court ruling. SENT: 390 words. AP Photos.

OBIT-BILL BEACHAM

Bill Beecham, a longtime bureau chief for The Associated Press in Salt Lake City who oversaw coverage of several major stories including the kidnapping of Elizabeth Smart, has died. By Brady McCombs. SENT: 590 words.

SPORTS

BKC—PAC 12 THIS WEEK

No. 17 Southern California leads the Pac-12 regular-season race at 11-2, and UCLA is right behind its rival at 10-3. Colorado faces Oregon this week in a bid to keep up with the Trojans and Bruins. SENT: 350 words.

IN BRIEF

—WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-CAPITOL GAINS: Senate committee approves capital gains tax.

—SEATTLE POLICE SHOOTING: Police: Seattle officers shoot, kill knife-wielding man.

—COOPER-CABINET: Washington state CIO taking similar job in North Carolina.