Cal seeks revenge on Washington St.

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Cal (8-15, 3-14) vs. Washington State (12-10, 5-10)

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal seeks revenge on Washington State after dropping the first matchup in Berkeley. The teams last went at it on Jan. 7, when the Cougars shot 44.2 percent from the field while limiting Cal to just 34.5 percent en route to an 11-point victory.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Cal has relied on senior leadership this year while Washington State has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Golden Bears, seniors Ryan Betley, Grant Anticevich and Makale Foreman have combined to score 38 percent of the team’s points this season, including 52 percent of all Golden Bears points over their last five. On the other bench, freshmen Efe Abogidi, Dishon Jackson and Andrej Jakimovski have collectively scored 30 percent of Washington State’s points this season.MIGHTY MATT: Matt Bradley has connected on 37.9 percent of the 87 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 29 over his last five games. He’s also made 81.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Washington State is 0-5 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 12-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

STREAK STATS: Cal has lost its last three road games, scoring 62.7 points, while allowing 73 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal has averaged only 64.2 points per game over its last five games. The Golden Bears are giving up 71 points per game over that span.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com