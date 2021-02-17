Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers in the Idaho House have passed legislation to trim a governor’s powers and increase their own during declared emergencies such as the pandemic. The House voted 49-20 on Tuesday to send to the Senate the legislation spurred by anger with Republican Gov. Brad Little’s response to the pandemic and lawmakers’ frustration with their inability to do anything about restrictions he imposed. The vote total is notable because it’s enough to overcome a potential veto by Little. Lawmakers also say they should have had a role in allocating the $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus rescue money the state received early last year.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Sweeping tax cuts proposed by Idaho lawmakers would slash assessments on all income brackets and lower the sales tax from 6% to 5.3% beginning next year. The complex, 17-page proposal was introduced Tuesday in a House committee after Republican Gov. Brad Little called for $450 million in tax relief, including $295 million in one-time cuts and $160 million in permanent tax cuts. The proposed bill estimates it would result in $284 million in tax relief a year. Despite the pandemic, Idaho has a budget surplus of about $600 million. Officials attribute much of that to federal virus relief funds and an influx of new residents.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s health insurance marketplace is opening a special enrollment period for uninsured residents to sign up for health insurance coverage next month. Your Health Idaho announced Monday that the special enrollment period will start March 1 and last through the end of the month. People who enroll by March 31 will have health insurance coverage starting April 1, and some will be eligible for lower-cost insurance. President Joe Biden directed the federal health insurance exchange, HealthCare.gov, to reopen enrollment through mid-May in an effort to expand healthcare coverage during the pandemic. Other states with individual health care exchanges, like Idaho, have followed suit, though with different enrollment periods.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers have killed a proposed law intended to prevent healthcare sharing ministries from taking advantage of unsuspecting consumers. The House State Affairs Committee killed the bill Tuesday that would have tightened laws around the practice that draws people unable to afford private insurance and attracted to the low prices offered by healthcare sharing ministries. A healthcare sharing ministry is a group of people with common ethical or religious beliefs who share health care costs. Many of the plans offer none of the protections of the Affordable Care Act. Republican Rep. Rod Furniss told lawmakers that most of the groups operate ethically, but Idaho has about a dozen “bad actors.”